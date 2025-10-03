Over 100% increase in cruise ship visits to Wales

Wales is becoming a must-visit destination for cruises, with new figures revealing a surge in ship visits over recent years.

The country welcomed 84 cruise ships in 2025, representing a more than 100% increase when compared with the 41 ships that visited Welsh ports in 2021.

This sustained growth demonstrates Wales' increasing recognition as a must-visit destination for cruise passengers seeking authentic experiences and stunning landscapes.

Wales offers cruise operators and passengers access to five strategically located ports across the country: Cardiff, Swansea, Milford Haven, Fishguard, and Holyhead, with each providing unparalleled access to the country's diverse attractions.

The growing appeal to international passengers is thanks to Wales’ unique blend of ancient history, modern culture, and spectacular natural beauty – from ancient castles and historic sites to vibrant cities.

Holyhead, which has facilities capable of accommodating vessels up to 300 metres in length, handled 55 of the 84 ships that visited Wales in 2025.

For larger ships, the port’s anchorage system allows passengers to be transferred via tender vessels to the marina, ensuring even the world's largest vessels can bring visitors to experience North Wales.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK, yesterday said:

Visiting Holyhead and the surrounding region is one of the highlights of our British Isles ocean voyages. Our guests enjoy learning about the culture and history of the destinations they visit as well as having the chance to meet local people and they always receive a very warm welcome in Wales. Our guests love exploring the local area and the region has a lot to offer - from learning about the seafaring history and visiting the Roman forts and ancient burial chambers to meeting the family who own Gwydir Castle and other members of the local community to sampling the culinary specialties of Anglesey through to a scenic hike in Snowdonia or a RIB ride in the Menai Strait. We are scheduled to call in to Holyhead 25 times next year, an increase of nearly 40 per cent from 2025, so we look forward to bringing many more travellers to explore the region in 2026.

Tourism makes an important contribution to Wales, putting £3.8 billion into the Welsh economy each year, with tourism and hospitality businesses driving local economies and generating income for local communities.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said: