Over £100 million boost to quantum hubs to develop life-saving blood tests and resilient security systems

Five new quantum research hubs backed by over £100 million of government funding will deliver breakthroughs in healthcare, cybersecurity and transport.

Five new hubs to develop practical use of quantum technology in areas like medical scanners, secure communication networks, and next-generation positioning systems

the hubs will be based across the UK, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford, and London, to ensure the whole of the UK benefits from these technologies

researchers and businesses will work together to develop this quantum technology, supported by a total of over £100 million which will support delivery of the government’s missions to rebuild Britain

Faster medical scanners, secure communication networks, and next-generation navigation systems are set to be realised through quantum technology, thanks to £100 million in government funding for five new research hubs.

The Science Secretary Peter Kyle recently (Friday 26 July) announced the hubs will bring researchers and businesses together to use their scientific expertise and talent alongside the commercial know-how and resources to develop groundbreaking quantum technologies that will directly impact people’s lives in areas like healthcare, security, and clean energy.

The new innovations in quantum will not only help deliver the government’s first mission to kickstart economic growth by creating new technologies in hubs that can be sold and exported to drive up GDP, but by innovating in the science and technology industry, it will support the delivery of the government’s missions to rebuild Britain, with quantum technology helping to build a more efficient NHS that is fit for the future and future-proofing cyber security to keep our streets safe.

The Science Secretary made the announcement on a visit to the University of Glasgow, who will lead one of the hubs aiming to develop quantum technologies for resilient position, navigation and timing systems in national security and critical national infrastructure. This technology can offer enhanced accuracy and reliability in sectors including aerospace, autonomous vehicles, finance, maritime, and agriculture. The hub will also develop smaller, lighter devices that use quantum technology. These devices could be used in transportation systems like roads, railways, and underground networks by replacing GPS and improving systems that help vehicles find their way.

These new hubs will be centres for advancements in areas like quantum-enhanced blood tests, faster MRI scanners, and new surgical interventions and treatments. This could mean faster detection of diseases like cancer, allowing for earlier medical interventions and potentially saving lives. Ultimately, these breakthroughs could translate to better patient outcomes and easing pressure on our hardworking NHS.

They will also explore technologies crucial for national security. This could see aircraft operating with improved positioning systems that are resistant to GPS jamming, or submarines able to operate for extended periods without relying on satellites. Additionally, research into a ‘quantum internet’ could create secure and future-proof communication networks, safeguarding sensitive data and communications infrastructure – helping protect citizens and the economy.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, recently said:

We want to see a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives. That is the vision behind our investment in these new quantum technology hubs, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats and cleaner energy for us all. This isn’t just about research; it’s about putting that research to work. These hubs will bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and practical solutions. They will not only transform sectors like healthcare and security, but also create a culture of accelerated innovation that helps to grow our economy.

The University of Birmingham will develop advanced sensing technologies with the ability to ‘see the invisible’. This could mean detecting gas leaks before they become a danger, or pinpointing hidden objects that pose safety risks. These advancements will significantly improve public safety and infrastructure maintenance.

These five new hubs will be led by leading universities across the UK and will work closely with industry partners. This collaboration ensures that research translates into real-world applications that benefit the public. The Quantum Technology Hubs are:

The UK Quantum Biomedical Sensing Research Hub (University College London and University of Cambridge): Explores quantum sensors for ultra-sensitive disease diagnosis, including rapid blood tests, and biomedical scanners to facilitate earlier diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

UK Quantum Technology Hub in Sensing, Imaging and Timing (University of Birmingham): Focuses on the development of quantum sensing for practical applications - brain scanners for dementia, cancer diagnostics, and advanced security and infrastructure monitoring.

Integrated Quantum Networks Quantum Technology Hub (Heriot-Watt University): Aims to deliver the technologies for a future UK-wide ‘quantum internet’, enabling future-proof cybersecurity and powerful distributed quantum computing.

Hub for Quantum Computing via Integrated and Interconnected Implementations (University of Oxford): Develops technologies for building quantum computers, advancing UK capabilities across hardware and software and targeting applications in a wide range of industry sectors.

The UK Hub for Quantum Enabled Position, Navigation and Timing (University of Glasgow): Creates quantum-based positioning and navigation systems for critical infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and improved indoor and underwater navigation.

The hubs will be delivered by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), with a £106 million investment from EPSRC, the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Charlotte Deane recently said:

Technologies harnessing quantum properties will provide unparalleled power and capacity for analysis at a molecular level, with truly revolutionary possibilities across everything from healthcare to infrastructure and computing. The five Quantum Technology Hubs announced today will harness the UK’s expertise to foster innovation, support growth and ensure that we capitalise on the profound opportunities of this transformative technology.

The government’s investment in these quantum hubs signifies a commitment to developing technologies that directly improve people’s lives. From revolutionising healthcare to bolstering national security, these hubs have the potential to shape a safer, healthier, and more secure future for all.

Notes to Editors

Supportive quotes from the quantum hubs:

Professor Gerald Buller, Director of the IQN Hub, recently said:

The Integrated Quantum Networks Hub will provide the underpinning research required towards the establishment of a UK-wide quantum network. Harnessing excellent research from a wide range of partners, it will delivering quantum networks at different scales, from local data centres to inter-city links and up to global satellite connections. Establishing a widescale quantum internet could have impact across all sectors, predominantly allowing future-proof security for data communications, as well as linking up quantum computers and sensors with benefits ranging from healthcare to materials research, artificial intelligence and many others.

Professor Rachel McKendry, Co-Director of the Q-BIOMED Hub, recently said:

Q-BIOMED is the first UK Quantum Research Hub dedicated to health and positions the UK at the forefront of this exciting new field globally. We are bringing together an outstanding team of researchers from academia, the NHS, charities, government, regulators and industry to help accelerate advances in quantum for human health and societal good. The ultimate beneficiaries of earlier diagnosis will be patients through faster access to life- saving treatment, and the NHS though more cost-effective models of care. We also hope to grow an innovation ecosystem working with industry and international networks of excellence with leading researchers worldwide.

Professor Douglas Paul, Project Lead for the QEPNT Hub, recently said:

Much of the UK’s critical infrastructure relies on the accurate measurements of time, direction and speed which enable us to stay in constant contact with communications satellites. Currently, those connections are vulnerable to disruption through technical problems or deliberate malicious actions like signal-jamming. If those connections are lost for any reason, it would have a huge impact on key industries like energy, finance, communications and transport, causing an estimated economic loss of a billion pounds a day until service is restored. This new hub will support the development of new and improved forms of atomic clocks, quantum gyroscopes and quantum accelerometers. Those technologies, integrated into portable and affordable future devices, will help reduce our reliance on satellites by providing new ways to locally measure position, navigation and timing. Unlike current technologies, they will work indoors, underground and in all weathers, helping to bolster the UK’s national security and offering new applications for industry.

Professor Michael Holynski, Director of QuSIT, recently said:

We are delighted to form a new Quantum Technology Hub in sensing. Our aim is to accelerate the commercial development of quantum sensing, imaging and timing devices, which will result in real societal and economic benefits. We look forward to working closely with our partners, the other new QT Hubs, our funders EPSRC, and the wider academic and industry communities to ensure quantum technologies deliver their best for society.

Professor Dominic O’Brien, Director of the QCI3 Hub, recently said:

The QCI3 Hub brings together industry, academia and government partners to deliver new applications, ideas and innovations that will advance the field of quantum computing, impacting areas such as materials science, chemistry, finance and logistics. The Hub will train a new generation of scientists and engineers, providing the critical skills for a UK quantum economy, whilst also developing the commercial skills needed for those looking to play key roles in the UK’s growing quantum industry. Our rich partner network will ensure that our research is grounded around real-world problems and that we are able to transfer technology out of the lab to make meaningful impact.

DSIT media enquiries

Email press@dsit.gov.uk

Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6pm 020 7215 300