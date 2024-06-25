Homeless Link
|Printable version
Over 100 organisations write to party leaders urging action on migrant homelessness
119 organisations working in the fields of homelessness and migrants’ rights have today written to the leaders of the Labour, Conservative, and Liberal Democrat parties, urging whoever forms the next Government to address the issue of migrant homelessness and ensure that the asylum and immigration systems no longer drives people needlessly into homelessness and destitution.
The letter, which was coordinated by the charities Homeless Link and NACCOM and sent ahead of the final head-to-head debate between Starmer and Sunak, is signed by a range of organisations. These include leading national homelessness charities Crisis, Shelter and St Mungo’s, refugee organisations the Refugee Council and Praxis, wider cross sector organisaitons including the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
Signatories of the letter call for the next Government to take urgent action, highlighting how, “due to the current asylum and immigration system, many migrants are made much more vulnerable to experiencing homelessness, or face additional barriers to moving on from homelessness” because of their immigration status. For example, the letter references the Government’s decision last year to change the eviction process for new refugees leaving asylum accommodation, which led to a 965% increase over six months in people sleeping rough after their Home Office support was stopped.
The organisations also criticise “punitive, discriminatory policies and inflammatory rhetoric that scapegoat and marginalise migrants.” But they state that “the next government can deliver both the immediate and long-term changes needed to ensure the asylum and immigration system no longer drive migrants into homelessness.”
These changes include implementing the following measures:
- Embed a cross-departmental approach to tackling rough sleeping and homelessness.
- Make sure changes to the immigration and asylum system do not actively contribute to an increase in migrant homelessness.
- Stop the flow of homelessness from the asylum system.
- Improve access to quality legal advice.
- Adress the impact of restrictions on public funds due to people’s immigration status.
Bridget Young, Director at NACCOM:
“No-one in our communities should be made to experience the trauma and indignity of homelessness simply because of their immigration status, yet this is the reality facing many refugees and migrants in the UK today.
“As a network of frontline charities, we see how people in the asylum and immigration system are systematically forced into homelessness and destitution, all because they are blocked from accessing vital support services that are available to everyone else, including, for many, emergency homelessness accommodation.
“It doesn’t have to be this way. We are asking all parties to wake up to the urgency and reality of homelessness in migrant communities. Any incoming government that is serious about ending homelessness for everyone must ensure that immigration policy doesn’t drive up levels of homelessness, as it is currently doing.”
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness in England, said:
“The main political parties have all made commitments to vastly reduce homelessness and rough sleeping. But the elephant in the room is the way our immigration and asylum systems push people into homelessness and destitution.
“I hope this letter, and the weight of support behind it, will demonstrate the need for whomever forms the next government to make long term changes that ensure the asylum and immigration system no longer drive people into homelessness, but instead support migrants to build full and happy lives.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/over-100-organisations-write-to-party-leaders-urging-action-on-migrant-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link seeks partners for a new trauma-informed care Learning Programme25/06/2024 15:10:00
Today, Homeless Link published a new and much needed resource for those working in the homelessness sector.
It's Pride month!19/06/2024 14:05:00
LGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by homelessness and are at a higher risk of having substance use and mental health needs due to discrimination, lack of acceptance and abuse. AKT, a national charity supporting LGBTQI+ young people facing homelessness, found that as many as 24% of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQI+.
Micro grants available via The Society Foundation19/06/2024 13:05:00
The Society Foundation is an independent grant giving trust, that provide financial support for organisations that help potentially disadvantaged people move towards paid work. The groups they prioritise are the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, ex-offenders, and 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.
The Educational Opportunity Foundation, grants targeted towards care experienced young people19/06/2024 12:05:00
The Educational Opportunity Foundation supports charitable organisations working to improve access to education or the quality of education for children and young people under the age of 25, both in the UK and internationally.
Excellence Awards 2024: Shortlist announced19/06/2024 10:10:10
Homeless Link are excited to announce the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards, celebrating the best of the homelessness sector!
General election manifesto analysis: what the manifestos tell us about commitments to end homelessness17/06/2024 15:10:00
This week saw the release of all the main parties manifestos and there’s lots to digest on housing, homelessness and policy linked to homelessness prevention.
Homeless Link is proudly supported by Access Insurance12/06/2024 11:15:00
Homeless Link is delighted to announce that we are proudly supported by Access Insurance!
New: Hostels Facilities Network03/06/2024 09:20:00
Your Place is an East London homelessness charity which owns and manages Anchor House a 155 bed hostel.