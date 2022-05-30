Over 1000 locations on period product locator app

App meets milestone on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

A mobile app that helps people find free period products now links to over 1,000 places across Scotland.

The app, launched in January, is part of the world leading work that saw Scotland become the first country in the world to make period products widely available for free ahead of the Period Products Act coming into force in August.

Marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison also highlighted Scottish Government support for a project in Rwanda to help people make and sell reusable period products in their communities.

Ms Robison said:

“The PickUpMyPeriod locator now connects to over 1000 locations across Scotland, making it easier than ever for people to access free period products when they need them. This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the rising cost of living.

“As we celebrate these world-leading achievements this Menstrual Hygiene Day, it is important to remember that not everyone has access to period products. However, it is inspiring to see other countries around the world taking our approach to period dignity. This also includes Rwanda, where we’ve provided WaterAid with £100,000 to

equip women with the skills, tools and materials they need to produce affordable reusable period pads, enabling them to create a steady income.

“We recognise that period dignity goes beyond provision of free period products, which is why we have also provided funding for a period dignity website for employers, run a successful anti-stigma campaign, and improved the menstrual health resources available for teachers.”

Elizabeth McKernan, Partnerships Manager WaterAid Scotland said:

“This year, we are focusing on the importance of having the right information and the right products and resources needed for a safe, healthy period. We believe that no one should be left in the dark, or in the red, when it comes to periods. That means, making sure that people have decent education about their menstrual cycle and menstrual hygiene, clean water to wash with and decent toilets to manage their period, and sanitary products to keep clean.

“We welcome this important work here in Scotland by the Scottish Government and their support for our work in Rwanda, which is helping women and girls to manage their period with dignity.”

Background

Learn more about Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022

Download the PickupMyPeriod app for IOS or Android devices

The Scottish Government has invested over £27 million since 2017 to fund access to free period products across a range of settings including schools, colleges and universities, wider public spaces and targeted access through community groups for those on low incomes.

Scotland’s reputation for delivering period dignity has been commended globally, with countries including Austria, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand adopting a similar approach to meet their own needs. Scottish Government officials have also worked with counterparts in the Northern Ireland Executive on their bill to make period products available across a range of public settings, providing advice and sharing learning about the implementation of Scotland’s legislation.

The Period Products Act 2021 places duties on local authorities and education providers to make period products obtainable free of charge for anyone who needs them. The Act will ensure that everyone in Scotland who needs them can have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required. In advance of this, free products continue to be available through education and community settings.

The Scottish Government funded Hey Girls to develop the PickupMyPeriod app, which allows users to identify locations where period products can be accessed for free in Scotland. The app is available to all local authorities to input their locations and, so far, the majority are involved. The locations currently listed may change as local authorities develop their implementation of the Act. For locations not listed on the app, information on how to access free period products should be available from local authorities.