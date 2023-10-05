Over £1,000 raised for charity of the year as NEPO team ‘cleans up’ in the Tough Mudder challenge

A team of fitness fanatics from North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) has raised £1,000 by taking part in a ‘Tough Mudder’ for Anxious Minds, its 2023 charity of the year.

Anxious Minds was chosen in recognition of its work supporting those in the North East living with anxiety and mental health issues.

The charity has centres in Wallsend and Blyth – the Veteran Recovery College, Adult & Children Counselling Services, Community Drop-in Recovery Centres and the Women’s Crisis Centre. It is also home to one of the largest outdoor therapy centres in the UK, offering canoeing and woodland nature walks, which the NEPO team are keen to assist with.

Most recently, NEPO supported the charity by taking part in the North West Tough Mudder in Manchester.

Eight members of the team, including procurement and commercial director, Steven Sinclair, head of commercial and technology, Adam Smith, Open customer services coordinator, Emanuela Codara, NEPRO3 lead, Michael Murray, social value and supplier coordinator, Keith Lamb, solution performance coordinator, Callum Thompson, intelligence and performance specialist, Faustina Tolosa and procurement specialist, Nick McDonald, all took part in the mud run and obstacle course.

To-date, the team has raised £1,250 for Anxious Minds.

NEPO is committed to supporting local charities through its ESG Strategy, whereby the NEPO team volunteer and fundraise for local causes. Alongside this, NEPO suppliers are asked to support local and regional initiatives through its social value approach. This includes supporting reforestation and donating to local causes.

Carly Ivers, procurement coordinator at NEPO, has played a key role in the company’s support for the charity. She said:

“Tough Mudder is not for the faint hearted but we wanted to pick a challenge where members of the team had the opportunity to enjoy a day bonding away from the office whilst also raising valuable funds for Anxious Minds. “We chose Anxious Minds as our charity of the year because we understand the importance that local, independent charities have within local communities. NEPO is a national leader in delivering positive outcomes in local communities and through our social value approach we are committed to using our resources to ensure that every pound spent creates value for the local economy. “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, including Caddick Construction, Freeman Catering Butchers, TravelPerk, TPPL, EDF and SSG Advisory. We’re still accepting donations if anyone would still like to donate to this fantastic local charity.”

Donate to Anxious Minds