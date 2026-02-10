Welsh Government
|Printable version
Over 100,000 apprenticeships delivered in Wales this Senedd term
The Welsh Government has announced more than 100,000 apprenticeships have been created this Senedd term.
Wales has reached a milestone with the Welsh Government achieving its target of having delivered 100,000 apprenticeships in the last four years.
The milestone was announced by First Minister Eluned Morgan, to mark National Apprenticeship Week, which started yesterday.
Since 2021, more than 100,000 people have pursued high quality apprenticeships, giving them practical work skills and recognised qualifications.
It has also helped businesses recruit, train, and retain staff across sectors including construction, energy and the creative industries.
Opportunities range from foundation to degree level, creating clear progression routes for apprentices and supporting businesses to strengthen their workforce.
First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
Creating more jobs, especially skilled jobs, has been one of my top priorities as First Minister. Apprenticeships don't just benefit people starting their careers, they develop a skilled workforce which will benefit our economy for years to come, especially where there is a proven demand for skilled workers.
Creating more than 100,000 apprenticeships is a fantastic achievement. This is more than just numbers – it means thousands of people, especially young people, have gained valuable skills, confidence and a clear route into work.
The Welsh Government has invested more than half a billion pounds into apprenticeships in Wales this Senedd term.
Cabinet members across the Welsh Government are visiting apprentices and employers throughout Apprenticeships Week Wales to celebrate the milestone and highlight opportunities available.
Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant yesterday said:
Apprenticeships are central to delivering a stronger, fairer and greener Welsh economy. As a former apprentice myself, I know first-hand how transformative this pathway can be. They strengthen our workforce and give people the power to build their futures. This is a remarkable achievement for Wales.
I want to thank Medr, our partners, colleges, universities, providers and employers who made this possible. We will continue building on this success to ensure apprenticeships remain a powerful driver of growth in Wales.
On a visit to Real SFX, a special effects company in Cardiff, the First Minister met Will Houghman, who began his career as a Sgil Cymru apprentice in 2019 and is now a permanent member of staff, mentoring new apprentices and winning multiple awards for his work.
SFX Technician, Will Houghman yesterday said:
My apprenticeship journey with Real SFX through Sgil Cymru has been lifechanging.
The support, trust and opportunities I was given allowed me to build a career I’m proud of. I’ve gone from learning the ropes to winning awards and now mentoring apprentices and junior members of the team, which feels incredibly full circle.
Sgil Cymru and Real SFX didn’t just give me a start - they helped me believe in what I could achieve. This is a career I’m passionate about, and one I’m excited to continue building.
Real SFX works closely with Sgil Cymru and has supported 15 apprentices since opening in Cardiff in 2009.
They deliver hands hands-on training across their regional hubs in Wales and the UK and apprentices are embedded within Real SFX’s specialist teams, contributing to a broad range of high-end screen productions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/over-100000-apprenticeships-delivered-wales-senedd-term
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Celebrating the people and projects strengthening our communities10/02/2026 09:05:00
This week, during Welsh Charities Week, the Welsh Government is celebrating the charities and volunteers who help hold communities together across Wales. Every day, they provide practical help, create connections and offer support when it is needed most.
From pointing to playing: communication boards help children like Bash join in09/02/2026 16:05:00
A 6-year-old boy who cannot communicate verbally made a new friend by pointing at symbols on a colourful board in his local park.
Applications open for Welsh-speaking teachers looking to switch to secondary schools09/02/2026 14:05:00
A programme to help support Welsh-speaking teachers to become secondary school teachers in Wales is now open for applications until 22 February 2026.
New tram-trains will revolutionise transport in south Wales09/02/2026 10:20:00
New tram-trains that will revolutionise transport in south Wales are now in their final phase of testing before being introduced into service on some of the Core Valleys Lines this spring.
Update on Menai Suspension Bridge09/02/2026 09:20:00
For the permanent fix to the crossbeams on the Menai Suspension Bridge traffic management will be put in place with a tidal flow system operating for this part of the work only.
Development of all Wales resources to support school safety06/02/2026 14:05:00
New all Wales resources to support current guidance for schools to deal with incidents of weapons in schools and education settings are being developed.
People and corporate services news round-up February 202605/02/2026 14:05:00
HMRC has recently issued a warning regarding the operation of tax credit offset models (TCOM) which could result in potential fraud.
Sustainable business units available at £15 million commercial sites in Carmarthenshire04/02/2026 16:05:00
Sustainable business units are available to lease at two new commercial property schemes in Carmarthenshire, following £15 million in funding from the Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council.
From script to screen: six Welsh-language films awarded funding to help land big break04/02/2026 15:25:00
Sinema Cymru, a collaboration between S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, has announced the recipients of its second round of funding, a scheme aimed at developing several Welsh-language feature film concepts with a view to progressing at least one into production funding.