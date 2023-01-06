Over 100,000 extra dental appointments this year – but missed appointments continue to bite

The number of additional dental appointments provided this year has reached 109,000, according to the latest Welsh Government data.

Welsh Government changes to NHS dentistry contracts, offered to practices since last April, include a requirement for NHS practices to see new patients. The Welsh Government expects an estimated 112,000 new NHS patient appointments will be possible this financial year.

However, the Chief Dental Officer for Wales has warned that missed appointments are impacting on people who need dental treatment the most. Andrew Dickenson has asked patients to avoid missing appointments where possible or notify their practice in advance when they are unable to attend.

According to the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), 9.4% of all NHS scheduled appointments last year were lost due to patient non-attendance, the equivalent of 3.5 hours of clinical time each week for every practice.

Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said:

We want everyone in Wales to be able to access NHS dental care, if they want it. From this year, we’re providing an additional £2 million a year to support increasing access to dental services throughout Wales. I’m really pleased that we’ve already broken the 100,000 extra appointments barrier this year, which shows that our reforms, made in partnership with the industry, are resulting in clear positive outcomes for patients.

Andrew Dickenson added: