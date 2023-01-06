Welsh Government
|Printable version
Over 100,000 extra dental appointments this year – but missed appointments continue to bite
The number of additional dental appointments provided this year has reached 109,000, according to the latest Welsh Government data.
Welsh Government changes to NHS dentistry contracts, offered to practices since last April, include a requirement for NHS practices to see new patients. The Welsh Government expects an estimated 112,000 new NHS patient appointments will be possible this financial year.
However, the Chief Dental Officer for Wales has warned that missed appointments are impacting on people who need dental treatment the most. Andrew Dickenson has asked patients to avoid missing appointments where possible or notify their practice in advance when they are unable to attend.
According to the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), 9.4% of all NHS scheduled appointments last year were lost due to patient non-attendance, the equivalent of 3.5 hours of clinical time each week for every practice.
Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said:
We want everyone in Wales to be able to access NHS dental care, if they want it. From this year, we’re providing an additional £2 million a year to support increasing access to dental services throughout Wales.
I’m really pleased that we’ve already broken the 100,000 extra appointments barrier this year, which shows that our reforms, made in partnership with the industry, are resulting in clear positive outcomes for patients.
Andrew Dickenson added:
We’ve made great progress since our reforms to NHS dental contract. 78% of practices have by now signed up to the contract variation, which is really bearing fruit in terms of new patient appointments.
But missed appointments continue to be a real issue, adding up to the equivalent in clinical time of losing 20 full time dentists a year.
It’s understandable that things come up, meaning people can’t always keep appointments. But my key message is – please “cancel, don’t break” appointments – contact your practice as soon as you know you can’t attend. That way practices can make time for other patients, enabling even more people to get speedier access to dental treatment.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/over-100000-extra-dental-appointments-year-missed-appointments-continue-bite
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Chief Medical Officer reminds people to keep defences up against flu and COVID this winter.06/01/2023 15:05:00
The latest data shows the prevalence of flu, COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory viruses has increased over the Christmas period and remains at very high levels.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of funding for ‘lifeline’ credit unions as Ministers urge those struggling to turn to a safe place for help05/01/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government Ministers have today visited credit unions across Wales as they announced continued funding of just over £422,000 a year for the organisations which offer vital support to those struggling with their finances.
A world renowned circus and international crime fiction festival heading to Wales in 202304/01/2023 10:15:00
A world renowned contemporary circus is heading to Swansea while an international crime fiction festival will be held in Aberystwyth in 2023, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.
“We must all do what we can to relieve pressure on the NHS”, as services face record demand02/01/2023 12:10:00
As the busiest days of the year for the health service approach, the Chief Executive of the Welsh NHS, Judith Paget, has urged people to do what they can to relieve pressure on the NHS.
Save money, improve health, and help the environment30/12/2022 11:10:00
Overindulged at Christmas? Looking to get fit and healthy in the New Year? Then why not try out one of the many walking and cycling routes on your doorstep?
Architectural secrets of Cardiff Castle amongst collections being protected in Wales29/12/2022 10:20:00
Four Welsh cultural organisations are to be funded through a partnership between the Welsh Government and the National Manuscripts Conservation Trust (NMCT).
Community facilities across Wales benefit from ‘crucial’ additional funds to meet rising costs28/12/2022 10:05:00
Community facilities across Wales are set to benefit from ‘crucial’ additional Welsh Government funding enabling them to complete refurbishment works.
That’s a wrap on another busy year for film and TV in Wales27/12/2022 09:10:00
It’s been a blockbuster year for film and TV in Wales with productions from the world’s biggest studios making Wales their home.