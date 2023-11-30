Over 1,200 new homes for rough sleepers

People at risk of homelessness will be helped into stable, long-term accommodation thanks to nearly £150 million of government funding.

Nearly £150 million allocated to build 1,230 homes for rough sleepers

46 local authorities and housing providers will receive money as part of the government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme

The programme also provides wrap around services to address substance misuse, domestic violence and abuse, wellbeing and mental health

People with a history of rough sleeping and those at risk of homelessness will be helped into stable, long-term accommodation thanks to nearly £150 million of government funding.

46 local authorities, housing providers, and charities across England will build or buy 1,230 homes for the most vulnerable, all funded by £148.4 million of the government’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme.

The money also funds a wide range of accommodation and support services for vulnerable adults, including purpose-built accommodation and supported housing, as well as helping with building repairs and renovations.

These new services also include 24/7 support for the most vulnerable, with access to specialist teams where people can address substance misuse, domestic violence and abuse or improve their wellbeing and mental health. The project forms a major part of the major cross-government’s £2 billion programme to end rough sleeping for good.

Felicity Buchan, Minister for Housing and Homelessness from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recently said:

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. This is why we are so committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our society and helping them off the streets for good. This funding will not only provide housing for rough sleepers but will also give tailored support to help those most in need off the streets, rebuild their lives, and begin to live independently. Funding has been targeted at areas where it is needed the most – this includes £9.9 million to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, over £6.4 million to Leeds County Council, and £5.2 million to Manchester Council.

Worthing Homes in Sussex will receive £4 million to deliver 34 homes, communal rooms for group therapy, and a homeless drop-in centre. While The Homeless Action Resource Project in Southend-on-Sea will receive £3.3 million to deliver 32 homes by redeveloping and retrofitting existing properties.

The Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, Tom Copley, recently said:

I’m extremely pleased that we’ve secured over £50 million to support local councils to build more homes and deliver vital support services to people sleeping rough in London. This will make a real and lasting difference for hundreds of people in our capital, ranging from those recovering from addiction, to young people at risk of homelessness. No-one should have to sleep rough on our streets and the Mayor is doing everything in his power to ensure that everyone in this position gets the support they need. The fifth and final bidding round for the Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme is underway now, and final allocations will be announced early next year.

Further information