Over £13 million to support marginalised Scottish communities
Projects helping some of the most marginalized communities in Scotland to thrive are today (THURSDAY 24 FEBRUARY) sharing in over £13 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.
A full list of all 319 groups from across the country is attached
Made possible by National Lottery players, the funding will support a wide range of projects developed by and for local people. Amongst them is Community Infosource CIC in Glasgow which is aiming to change attitudes to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). FGM is recognised as a violation of the human rights of girls and women and is an extreme form of discrimination. The practice was made a criminal offence in Scotland in 2005 but cases are rarely reported to mainstream agencies and there are no known prosecutions in Scotland to date. *
With an award of £199,943, Community Infosource CIC is introducing a new project aimed at changing long held beliefs and cultural norms by engaging and building trust with men where they gather at work, church, or in social groups.
Hassan Darasi, Manager, Community Infosource said:
“The Challenging Violence Against Women Project is unique in Scotland, working with men at a grass roots level and using community languages. We can change the attitudes of the men we work with benefitting them, their families and sometimes even influencing practice in their countries of origin and we have growing evidence that our approach is effective.
“This new funding enables us to recruit and train Community Champions who will work to build trust and, once that is in place, they will start to introduce our prevention and bystander intervention programmes.
“This would not have been possible without the support of this National Lottery funding. Our aim is to improve circumstances for men, women and families in Scotland and beyond.”
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-02-24/over-13-million-to-support-marginalised-scottish-communities
