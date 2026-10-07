Scottish Government
|Printable version
Over £16m for fisheries and aquaculture
Projects to support an estimated 122 jobs in coastal and island communities.
Ninety-nine seafood and aquaculture projects will share in more than £16 million of Scottish Government funding, supporting an estimated 122 jobs in coastal and island communities.
The Marine Fund Scotland 2026-27 has awarded grants to businesses and organisations around Scotland, including four strategically important projects by Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Salmon Scotland and MES (Scottish Fishermen’s Federation).
It will fund the collection of data on fish stock health, safety training for crews and trial new energy efficient and environmentally friendly nets.
Marine and Islands Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“Our seafood and aquaculture sectors are of vital importance to our coastal and island communities and a crucial contributor to Scotland’s economy, so it is great that this £16 million round of the Marine Fund Scotland will support projects that aim to create a total of 122 jobs. This fund has awarded over £86 million to 499 projects since 2021, generating more than £185 million investment.
“By backing industry, we want to play our part in increasing aquaculture production and sales by £3.5 million. The successful projects will improve the marine and coastal environment, provide essential data collection, training, and education, while giving people the chance to get involved in helping to preserve our incredible seas.”
The Minister also highlighted concerns over the distribution of UK Government funding, saying:
“Over the next 12 years, Scotland has only been allocated £28 million of the total £360 million Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund set by UK Government, despite the importance of our fishing and aquaculture sectors, ignoring that Scotland makes up more than 60% of the UK’s fishing capacity, setting our fleet at a serious disadvantage. We continue to work with the sector to demonstrate the value Scottish seas bring to our economy and communities.”
Background
Grants awarded - Marine and fisheries grants - gov.scot
The breakdown of 26/27 awards across both direct & competitive awards:
o Aquaculture £5.4m
o Sea Fisheries £4.7m
o Seafood Processing £2m
o Marketing £1.8m
o Recreational fishing & Wild Salmon £1.5m
o Marine Litter £0.5m
o Other (marine planning, conservation) £0.4m
Award breakdown by council area, excluding funding to Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Salmon Scotland and MES (Scottish Fishermen’s Federation).
Council Area
Number of Awards
Value of Awards
% of Awards
Aberdeen
5
£763,631
6%
Aberdeenshire
19
£2,541,015
19%
Across Scotland
1
£13,645
0%
Angus
1
£191,290
1%
Argyll & Bute
7
£574,376
4%
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
3
£77,108
1%
Dumfries and Galloway
4
£253,382
2%
East Lothian
2
£347,791
3%
Edinburgh
8
£1,360,712
10%
Fife
3
£459,815
3%
Glasgow
3
£524,539
4%
Highland
11
£1,023,308
8%
Moray
2
£702,820
5%
North Ayrshire
1
£5,554
0%
North Lanarkshire
2
£8,427
0%
Orkney
2
£76,962
1%
Perth and Kinross
5
£2,239,642
17%
Renfrewshire
1
£83,685
1%
Scottish Borders
4
£362,073
3%
Shetland
8
£1,564,251
12%
Stirling
3
£262,433
2%
Total
95
£13,436,459
100%
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/over-16m-for-fisheries-and-aquaculture/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Major regeneration project begins07/10/2026 16:10:00
Work starts on one of Scotland’s largest brownfield regeneration schemes.
Supporting armed forces veterans07/10/2026 13:10:00
Increasing mental health provision for ex-service men and women.
First Minister celebrates remarkable acts of courage and bravery07/10/2026 12:10:00
Seventeen people receive Brave@Heart Awards.
Energy Consents Unit: annual report 2025-202606/10/2026 15:05:00
Annual report about the Energy Consents Unit, including data and analysis of applications administered on behalf of the Scottish Ministers from April 2025 to March 2026.
Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2025 statistics published06/10/2026 12:05:00
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2025 statistics, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.
Charitable Bonds Programme: evaluation06/10/2026 10:05:00
An independent evaluation of the Charitable Bonds Programme prepared for the Scottish Government by Indigo House.
250 NHS jobs for parents05/10/2026 15:05:00
More than 250 paid NHS placements will be made available to parents across Scotland as part of Scottish Government efforts to eradicate child poverty.
Independent review of maternity services begins05/10/2026 12:05:00
Improving care for women and babies across Scotland.
Housing First: monitoring reports05/10/2026 10:05:00
Monitoring reports tracking the progress and outcomes of Housing First tenancies.