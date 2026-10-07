Over £16m for fisheries and aquaculture

Projects to support an estimated 122 jobs in coastal and island communities.

Ninety-nine seafood and aquaculture projects will share in more than £16 million of Scottish Government funding, supporting an estimated 122 jobs in coastal and island communities.

The Marine Fund Scotland 2026-27 has awarded grants to businesses and organisations around Scotland, including four strategically important projects by Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Salmon Scotland and MES (Scottish Fishermen’s Federation).

It will fund the collection of data on fish stock health, safety training for crews and trial new energy efficient and environmentally friendly nets.

Marine and Islands Minister Jim Fairlie said:

“Our seafood and aquaculture sectors are of vital importance to our coastal and island communities and a crucial contributor to Scotland’s economy, so it is great that this £16 million round of the Marine Fund Scotland will support projects that aim to create a total of 122 jobs. This fund has awarded over £86 million to 499 projects since 2021, generating more than £185 million investment.

“By backing industry, we want to play our part in increasing aquaculture production and sales by £3.5 million. The successful projects will improve the marine and coastal environment, provide essential data collection, training, and education, while giving people the chance to get involved in helping to preserve our incredible seas.”

The Minister also highlighted concerns over the distribution of UK Government funding, saying:

“Over the next 12 years, Scotland has only been allocated £28 million of the total £360 million Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund set by UK Government, despite the importance of our fishing and aquaculture sectors, ignoring that Scotland makes up more than 60% of the UK’s fishing capacity, setting our fleet at a serious disadvantage. We continue to work with the sector to demonstrate the value Scottish seas bring to our economy and communities.”

Background

Grants awarded - Marine and fisheries grants - gov.scot

The breakdown of 26/27 awards across both direct & competitive awards:

o Aquaculture £5.4m

o Sea Fisheries £4.7m

o Seafood Processing £2m

o Marketing £1.8m

o Recreational fishing & Wild Salmon £1.5m

o Marine Litter £0.5m

o Other (marine planning, conservation) £0.4m

Award breakdown by council area, excluding funding to Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Salmon Scotland and MES (Scottish Fishermen’s Federation).

Council Area

Number of Awards

Value of Awards

% of Awards

Aberdeen

5

£763,631

6%

Aberdeenshire

19

£2,541,015

19%

Across Scotland

1

£13,645

0%

Angus

1

£191,290

1%

Argyll & Bute

7

£574,376

4%

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

3

£77,108

1%

Dumfries and Galloway

4

£253,382

2%

East Lothian

2

£347,791

3%

Edinburgh

8

£1,360,712

10%

Fife

3

£459,815

3%

Glasgow

3

£524,539

4%

Highland

11

£1,023,308

8%

Moray

2

£702,820

5%

North Ayrshire

1

£5,554

0%

North Lanarkshire

2

£8,427

0%

Orkney

2

£76,962

1%

Perth and Kinross

5

£2,239,642

17%

Renfrewshire

1

£83,685

1%

Scottish Borders

4

£362,073

3%

Shetland

8

£1,564,251

12%

Stirling

3

£262,433

2%

Total

95

£13,436,459

100%