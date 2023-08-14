Big Lottery Fund
Over £170,000 of National Lottery funding awarded to bring communities across the West Midlands together on 9 & 10 September
Groups across the West Midlands are celebrating being awarded over £170,000 of National Lottery funding to host 100 community-led activities this September, as part of the first West Midlands Mayor’s Community Weekend since the pandemic.
Taking place on 9 and 10 September 2023, the weekend of community-led activity returns thanks to a partnership between Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK. The Mayor’s Community Weekend aims to celebrate the strength and diversity of West Midlands’ communities by bringing people together.
Communities across the region were invited to apply for grants between £500 and £2,000, to host activities. The events will see people from all backgrounds strengthening existing connections and giving them opportunities to make new ones.
Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said:
“We know just what a remarkable source of strength our region's diverse communities continue to be. That’s why I’m so pleased that – after a Covid induced hiatus – the Mayor’s Community Weekend is back. Coming up this Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September – in conjunction with The National Lottery Community Fund – we've provided grassroots grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to all areas of the West Midlands. This will be a wonderful opportunity for local people to come together – celebrating community spirit at its very best. I cannot wait to see it all in action.”
Nicola Thurbon, Head of Regional Funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:
“Thanks to National Lottery players we are connecting communities across the West Midlands for this exciting weekend of events which are designed, led by and open to local people. The groups we have awarded funding to – and the large number of excellent applications we received - are testament to the creativity and commitment of diverse communities in the West Midlands.”
Events include a gaming day at Touchbase Pears, Selly Oak, where Creative Active Lives CIC will host games, crafts, and sensory activities for children with physical or learning disabilities and their families, who often are unable to attend mainstream celebrations due to lack of accessibility.
Black British Book Fest in Wolverhampton will celebrate community and culture with their ‘Voices United’ event which will provide a platform for and amplify the voices of underrepresented authors in the area.
Godiva Trust will celebrate Godiva Day, a key moment in the city of Coventry's history. The event will bring together women and children from many diverse ethnic communities through food, art, poetry, song and dance.
Elsewhere, Green Minds Community Day in Warwickshire, will see South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind bring people together at their allotment in Stratford-upon-Avon. Activities include a community litter pick, along with cycling activities for people of all ages. The day will provide welcome access to green space and an opportunity to learn a new skill.
And Community Together CIC in Stoke and Staffordshire will also host a weekend of nature-based activities at ten nature reserves across the area, led by young people for the whole community to enjoy.
