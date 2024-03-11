Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Over £180m of investment fast-tracked to prevent sewage spills
Thousands of spills to be prevented by increased investment this year.
Fast-tracked investment of £180m over the next 12 months is expected to prevent more than 8000 sewage spills polluting English waterways, the Environment Secretary announced today (Monday 11th March).
It follows the Secretary of State directing water and sewage companies last December to measurably reduce sewage spills over the next year by accelerating commitments and delivering new funding.
Examples of measures include investment in AI systems to help manage storm loads, the installation of thousands of new in-sewer monitors to check flows and spot blockages early, the recruitment and training of specialist staff, and accelerated wetland construction programmes.
These new funding commitments are in addition to water companies’ existing £3.1 billion investment into storm overflow improvements for this price review period (2020-2025), as well as their ongoing annual investment to maintain the performance of the existing network.
The accelerated improvements, which will be delivered by April 2025, support the targets under the government’s Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan. This is driving the largest infrastructure investment in water company history, estimated at £60 billion over the next 25 years.
It also follows the recent ban on bonuses for water company executives where firms have committed serious criminal breaches, subject to Ofwat consultation, and the quadrupling of the Environment Agency’s regulatory capacity, enabling them to carry out 4,000 water company inspections by the end of the next financial year.
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:
The amount of sewage being spilled into our rivers is completely unacceptable and the public rightly expects action. This £180 million of accelerated investment, which will stop more than 8,000 sewage spills over the next year, is a welcome step forward as we continue to push for better performance from water companies and hold them to account.
This money will mean more cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, and more specialist staff to detect and reduce spills.
Today’s announcement builds on significant work by this government to protect and strengthen our waters with increased investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement action.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-180m-of-investment-fast-tracked-to-prevent-sewage-spills
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Podcast explores young people of colour's relationship with sea08/03/2024 14:20:00
Connecting Shores podcast is part of Natural England’s Connecting People with Nature programme, which aims to tackle barriers of access to nature.
Work starts on new flood risk management scheme in Stoke-on-Trent08/03/2024 11:12:00
The scheme will reduce flood risk to 333 homes and businesses from the Fowlea Brook during times of high rainfall and help to regenerate the area.
Budget boost for farmers and environment with extension to Agricultural Property Relief07/03/2024 13:10:00
Government announces an extension to the existing scope of Agricultural Property Relief.
Keeping primates as pets banned06/03/2024 11:15:00
It will no longer be possible to keep primates as household pets in environments that fail to provide for their needs
Government brings in Veterinary Medicines Regulations legislation06/03/2024 10:10:10
Legislation being introduced will make regulations more effective and maintain the UK as an attractive place to market veterinary medicines.
Hedgerow regulations to be brought into law to protect wildlife05/03/2024 14:20:00
English hedgerows will be protected in law as the government yesterday (4 March) set out its plans for domestic hedgerow regulations, following a consultation last year.
UK and Faroe Islands reach agreement on fishing opportunities for 202405/03/2024 11:20:00
UK secures over 2,200 tonnes of fishing quota through annual negotiations with the Faroe Islands.
Environment Agency exploring options to reduce Birmingham floods28/02/2024 12:22:00
The Bourn Flood Risk Management Scheme aims to minimise flooding from the River Bourn by creating flood storage areas to hold excess water during high rainfall.