Over 19 million households have received their council tax rebate

The government is extending the deadline for claims as over 99% of households receive the payment.

99% of eligible households have received £150 council tax rebate

The government is extending the deadline for councils to ensure as many eligible households as possible receive the payment

Council tax rebate forms part of £37 billion package rolled out across the year to help people with cost of living

Over 99% of eligible households have received the government’s £150 core council tax rebate to help with the cost of living.

Figures published yesterday show more than 19 million households in England were handed payments by the end of September with many councils reporting that 100% of eligible households in their area have now received their payment.

Yesterday’s figures show a total of £2.87 billion of the core council tax rebate has gone to households under the scheme, an increase of £217 million from the previous month.

To ensure as many eligible households as possible receive the payment, the government is extending the deadline for claims, helping councils support the most hard to reach households such as those that moved and did not provide any payment information.

Eligible households have until 30 November to claim the £150 payment, which does not have to be paid back. Anyone who is yet to receive their rebate is urged to check their local council for more information and make a claim.

Councils are being urged to do everything they can to encourage the remaining households to claim their rebate and ensure as many eligible households as possible get the money that they are owed.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison yesterday said:

Thanks to the tireless work of councils, more than 99% of eligible households up and down the country have received their council tax rebate. We are now extending the deadline to claim the £150 payment to ensure as many eligible households as possible receive this payment - I urge everyone to check their eligibility and contact their local council if they have not already.

The rebate is part of £37 billion of government support being targeted at those most in need to help with the cost of living. This includes at least £1,200 of extra support for millions of the most vulnerable households this year, with all domestic electricity customers receiving at least £400 towards their bills.

The rebate is available to most households living in council tax bands A to D on 1 April. This includes those who receive Local Council Tax Support, even if their council tax bill for the year is less than £150.

Since announcing the rebate in April, the government has provided £28 million for councils to set up software and recruit staff and will top this up as necessary to cover all reasonable delivery costs. Councils have been given a host of options to make payments quickly and securely including bank account transfers, council tax account credits or a voucher-based system.

Local authorities must also make arrangements for those who cannot access the internet.

Further information

If households do not know who their local council is, they can find their website through entering their postcode here.

More information about government support with the costs of energy bills is available here.

All households in England are placed by the Valuation Office Agency into 1 of 8 council tax bands, ranging from band A to band H.

Though local authorities may be making their best efforts, certain transient groups such as student households and those who move frequently may be impossible to contact and will have not left forwarding addresses.

The latest stats are available online.

