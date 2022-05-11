Arts Council England
|Printable version
Over £2.9 million invested in South West projects from Capital Investment Fund
Creative and cultural organisations from the Isles of Scilly to Gloucester, up to Swindon, and over to Gosport, will benefit from a share of £22.7 million, as part of the Capital Investment Programme set out to help more than 60 organisations across the country.
The grants, ranging from £100,000 to £750,000, are built on the vital support from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund aimed at strengthening the cultural offer of the country and so that cultural venues impacted by the pandemic can operate safely and continue the work they do for their communities.
Arts Award projects 02 © Thom Hobbs. Image courtesy of Prime Theatre Arts Award, Youth Theatre
This investment will support the delivery of a broad range of projects across the South West Area:
£750,000 for Isles of Scilly’s New Museum and Cultural Centre, Isles of Scilly
The Town Hall on St Mary’s will be redeveloped into the New Museum and Cultural Centre. The Museum, previously closed to the public, will be a state-of-the-art venue welcoming artists, the local community and visitors into a fully accessible flourishing creative and cultural hub on the Isles of Scilly.
£495,000 for CarriageWorks, Swindon
A thriving cultural hub has opened at Create Studio’s CarriageWorks space in Swindon. The project will significantly grow creative capabilities, and equip the centre with facilities for exhibiting, producing, and improving opportunities for emerging artists and practitioners. Through new event curation, the people and community of Swindon can witness the vibrant programme and participate in world-class digital installations.
£340,000 to Coda Music Trust, Christchurch
The existing buildings of Coda Music Trust will be revamped – offering improved spaces for local communities in Dorset and the New Forest, to experience a cultural hub dedicated to individuals and communities who don’t usually get the chance to experience cultural activities. The project will welcome a greater range of art practitioners to develop and showcase their talents alongside the organisation’s strong focus in community-led activities.
£250,000 to intoBodmin CIC, Cornwall
Community based arts organisation intoBodmin CIC will bring to life Bodmin’s Old Library, as a community hub serving the local area focusing on increased participation of the local communities in the South East and North Cornwall.
£237,150 for Historical Diving Society’s No2 Battery, Gosport
Improvements will be made to the Historical Diving Society’s existing museum, a key cultural site in Gosport. The award will go towards the enhancement of its facilities to display their nationally important and unique collection and provide an inclusive programme for all audiences.
£230,702 for Guildhall Galvanised, Gloucester
Gloucester’s city centre performance venue will be invigorated by this investment. ‘Guildhall Galvanised’ will see the upgrading of the rehearsal and performances areas of the venue for more cultural opportunities for the people of Gloucester.
£105,500 to Prime Theatre, Swindon
Prime Theatre, a key cultural organisation, will transform empty spaces to bring more accessibility and cultural experiences to more people in under-resourced areas of Swindon. The award will support the programme and creation of the new hubs including a new van and up-to-date equipment.
£499,000 for Guildhall Renaissance, Portsmouth
The Guildhall Trust will transform its venues basement for ‘Guildhall Rennaissance,’ an exciting project that will invite more of Portsmouth’s young people to its building where creative opportunities are delivered. The project will increase access to creative spaces, including a high-tech multimedia suite with recording studio, and will aim to inspire and welcome the local community of Portsmouth.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive Officer, Arts Council England, yesterday said:
“World class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish. With these investments in the buildings, equipment and digital systems of cultural organisations across England, we are helping to secure the future of that infrastructure, and making sure that people from every part of the country can continue enjoying all the benefits it delivers for years to come.”
Phil Gibby, Area Director, Arts Council England, South West, yesterday said:
“The Arts Council are delighted to announce over £2.9 million of investment, awarded to eight organisations across the South West today, many of which are based in, or work across our priority places. These organisations already play an important role in their local communities, and this investment will allow them to improve access, seize on technological opportunities, and reduce their environmental impact, thereby strengthening their cultural offer. As a result, more people in more places will have access to high quality and sustainable culture, right on their doorsteps. We look forward to seeing these projects develop and cannot wait to witness the impact of this investment across the region. We believe in the power of the arts, and these organisations are helping us to achieve the ten-year vision we set out in Let’s Create.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/news/over-%C2%A329-million-invested-south-west-projects-capital-investment-fund
