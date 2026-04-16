Over 200 community organisations backed to help bridge divides

Hundreds of grassroots organisations working to unite communities across England have been awarded a share of over £2m in government funding announced yesterday.

The 211 recipients of the Common Ground Award across England - stretching from Portsmouth to Newcastle - were selected for their work breaking down barriers and creating the opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect, build trust and find common ground.

The investment backs the local organisations best placed to counter the forces pulling communities apart - from bad actors who seek to exploit divisions and declining trust to social isolation and the challenges of the rising cost of living.

Funding will help organisations reach more members of their community, improve facilities and launch new initiatives to provide even more opportunities for people to come together. Awards will support a wide range of activity - from upgrading welcoming civic spaces and community hubs, to purchasing accessible minibuses and creating year-round venues for cooking, cycling, gardening and sport.

Backing local people to lead the change they need in their communities is also at the heart of the government’s Pride in Place programme, which is providing £5.8bn to 284 neighbourhoods up and down the UK to invest in what matters most to them.

Together, Pride in Place and the Common Ground Fund also feed into the ambitions of the government’s Protecting What Matters strategy, designed to reinforce the values that unite our country, and support in shaping more cohesive, trusting and united communities.

Minister for Communities, Miatta Fahnbulleh, said:

I’ve seen first-hand the extraordinary work being done up and down the country to bring people together - creating spaces where new friendships form and communities grow stronger.

This funding backs those organisations to keep doing what they do best: building the bridges that help people find their common ground, forge new bonds, and make their communities more resilient as a result.

Maff Potts, Director of Camerados, said:

Thanks to Common Ground we can drive our Camerados’ van again and put Public Living Rooms on pavements to inspire communities to run their own, bringing people together across divisions on a sofa, no agenda just the life-changing power of a bit of company.

The recipients reflect the remarkable variety of ways communities across England are coming together, with a handful of organisations receiving £28,472 owing to the level of ambition in their proposals and the significant impact they will have for their communities. These include:

Vox Feminarum Women’s Voices in Derby has brought nearly 3,000 women together across socio-economic, religious and cultural boundaries through creative workshops, women’s history projects and a community food and clothing bank. 87% reported a greater sense of belonging and 75% formed new friendships. They will use funding to help upgrade their civic space to make it more accessible and welcoming for all.

At Maxtrax, Openshaw, Manchester, in one of England’s most deprived wards, cycling, bike recycling and multicultural festivals unite over 1,200 residents each year across ethnic and faith divides. Funding will transform their community hub into a year-round space, helping to double participation and deepen connections.

Accrington Stanley Football in the Community Trust, Hyndburn and East Lancashire reaches over 20,000 people a year through inclusive football, disability sport and mental health programmes, with 85% of attendees reporting greater confidence and wellbeing. Funding will provide an accessible community minibus to help even more people take part.

Further afield, Courtside Hubs CIC is among the recipients creating inclusive community spaces across 35 parks from Sheffield to Southampton - generating over 1.5 million participation hours and proving that the simple offer of somewhere welcoming to go can be transformative.

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