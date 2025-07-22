Ministry of Defence
Over 200 employers recognised with Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for outstanding support to the armed forces community
Employers from several industries have been recognised for their exceptional support to the armed forces community with the Gold Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Award.
- Scheme recognises employers who go above and beyond in supporting defence to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve or have served.
- Gold Award is the highest badge of honour for employers who support the armed forces community and uphold the Armed Forces Covenant.
- Announcement supports wider defence transformation under the Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy towards innovation, resilience, and sustainable industrial growth.
Since its launch in 2014, the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award has become the highest badge of honour for employers that champion veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families in the workplace. This year’s winners demonstrate the power of values-led leadership, creating more inclusive, resilient and dynamic organisations.
Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, yesterday said:
Employers are crucial partners in protecting our security and boosting the economy. By backing veterans, reservists, military families, cadet force adult volunteers and the cadet movement, these organisations build resilient communities and the innovation defence needs. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding commitment.
Cadets and paramedics at the Greater London RFCA event 2024. Copyright: RFCA.
To achieve the Gold Award, employers must:
- provide at least 10 days’ additional paid leave for reservists
- implement HR policies for veterans and cadet force adult volunteers
- advocate for defence across their networks and sectors
- demonstrate sustained commitment well beyond the minimum requirements
These organisations lead by example, helping to shift national attitudes and raise standards across their sectors. From global finance and property to healthcare, retail and local government, this year’s recipients highlight the growing range and depth of employer support.
Daniel Maguire, Head of Markets at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), yesterday said:
The Gold Award recognises LSEG’s long-term commitment to supporting the defence community. Our veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families within LSEG all bring immense value. Their resilience, adaptability and unwavering sense of duty enrich our workplace and strengthen our culture across the globe, inspiring excellence across our business.
Richard Rees, Managing Director of Savills (UK) Ltd, yesterday said:
Savills applied for the Gold-level Employer Recognition Scheme Award to demonstrate the strength of our commitment to the armed forces community. We have an exceptional employee offer, and our business provides a strong cultural fit for those with a background in the armed forces. We aim to be an example within our sector, advocating for the armed forces community to other businesses, suppliers and clients, and the recognition that we are achieving this is very welcome.
Steve Ager, Chief Commercial Officer, and Executive sponsor of the Boots Armed Forces Alliance Business Resource Group, yesterday said:
We’re thrilled to receive this recognition through the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award. Boots has a proud history of supporting the armed forces in the UK, and this award reflects our continued commitment to supporting the armed forces, veterans, and their families.
A full list of the 2025 ERS Gold Award recipients are published here: Defence Employer Recognition Scheme
