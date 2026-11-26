A new facility in Newport will make sure patients in Wales get the medicines they need, when they need them.

The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, will announce £21.7 million funding for the South-East Wales Transforming Access to Medicines (TrAMs) Hub today (Thursday 26 November) during a visit to the new radiopharmacy facility at Imperial Park, Newport.

Demand for medicines, particularly cancer treatments, is rising. The existing hospital facilities in South-East Wales that prepare many of them are struggling to keep up. The new Hub will bring this work together in one modern facility serving 9 major hospitals and cancer centres in the region.

The Hub will be co-located with the new radiopharmacy, bringing NHS Wales expertise in medicines manufacturing together in facilities that can meet current and future demand for new and innovative injectable medicines.

It will prepare sterile medicines including:

cancer treatments

nutrition products for people who cannot eat

medicines for clinical trials

It is the first of 3 planned regional hubs and part of an all-Wales programme to create a shared medicines manufacturing service for NHS Wales, delivered by the NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership (NWSSP). New facilities in South-West and North Wales are expected to follow.

The Newport hub will serve South-East Wales initially before expanding into a national manufacturing hub.

The Hub is expected to open in 2028 to 2029 and will create around 30 to 40 additional specialist roles.

It will help local people progress from entry-level jobs into specialist posts, and programme colleagues are already working with schools and colleges to encourage young people into this skilled work.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said:

This investment will help make sure patients across the whole of Wales can get the treatment they need without delay. By bringing medicines preparation together in a modern, purpose-built, state of the art facility, we are building a more resilient NHS Wales and freeing up staff to spend more time caring for patients.

Neil Frow OBE, Managing Director of NWSSP, said:

This is not simply an investment in a new building. It is an investment in patients, in our workforce and in developing greater capability here in Wales. It will enable more vital treatments to be prepared closer to the patients and clinical teams who depend on them.

The Hub is expected to cost around £1.5 million a year less to run than current arrangements, with annual savings of £4.5 million expected by 2032 to 2033. It will also reduce the NHS's reliance on commercial suppliers outside Wales and release space in hospitals for other uses.

Funding will be provided over 2026 to 2027 and 2027 to 2028.