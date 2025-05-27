Over 30 arrests made in Northern Ireland people smuggler crackdown

33 illegal entrants and suspected people smugglers arrested as part of Home Office operation tackling abuse of the Common Travel Area.

The operation comes as part of a renewed crackdown on immigration crime as this government restores order to our borders through the Plan for Change.

A Home Office crackdown against people-smuggling gangs and people exploiting the Common Travel Area (CTA) has led to the arrest of 33 people, and the seizure of £17,000 in suspected criminal assets and the detention of a heavy goods vehicle related to an unpaid Clandestine Entrants Civil Penalty worth £144,000. Officers also issued civil penalties to the value of more than £10,000.

As part of the government’s latest initiative to take down the criminal gangs exploiting UK borders, Home Office Immigration Enforcement teams executed a three-day multi-agency operation tackling abuse of the CTA, descending on ports and airports in Northern Ireland, North West England and Wales.

The operation, the sixth of its kind, saw collaborative working between the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), An Garda Síochána, the National Crime Agency (NCA), other UK police forces, Border Force and international partners to gather intelligence, trace offenders and take action against UK border breaches.

This operation builds on the success of previous enforcement activity in Northern Ireland by the Criminal and Financial Investigations team, part of Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Since July 2024 over 60 arrests have been made and over £405,000 of criminal cash seized in the crackdown on abuse of the CTA, protecting migrants at risk of exploitation and disrupting criminality that threatens the public’s safety.

This latest success comes alongside the announcement that nearly 30,000 people with no right to be here have been returned under this government, including a 23% increase in enforced returns and a 14% increase in foreign criminals deported since the election.

It also follows a series of measures introduced by this government to tackle organised immigration crime under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will enable smarter, faster and more effective interventions to protect UK border security; and make it easier to detect, disrupt and deter those seeking to engage in and benefit from organised immigration crime.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle recently said:

This government is using every tool at its disposal to take down the criminal gangs who exploit vulnerable people in order to make quick cash. We are breaking down the criminal networks at their root with enforcement visits and arrests up by 38%. The government’s Plan for Change will ensure that criminal networks who abuse our borders face the full force of the law, which is exactly why we have introduced the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill giving law enforcement new counter-terror style powers to smash the people-smuggling gangs. Alongside robust legislation at the heart of this mission, the Border Security Command is coordinating our efforts to reduce irregular migration by working alongside our international partners to restore order to our borders.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement Deputy Director Ben Thomas recently said: