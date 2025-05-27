Home Office
|Printable version
Over 30 arrests made in Northern Ireland people smuggler crackdown
33 illegal entrants and suspected people smugglers arrested as part of Home Office operation tackling abuse of the Common Travel Area.
The operation comes as part of a renewed crackdown on immigration crime as this government restores order to our borders through the Plan for Change.
A Home Office crackdown against people-smuggling gangs and people exploiting the Common Travel Area (CTA) has led to the arrest of 33 people, and the seizure of £17,000 in suspected criminal assets and the detention of a heavy goods vehicle related to an unpaid Clandestine Entrants Civil Penalty worth £144,000. Officers also issued civil penalties to the value of more than £10,000.
As part of the government’s latest initiative to take down the criminal gangs exploiting UK borders, Home Office Immigration Enforcement teams executed a three-day multi-agency operation tackling abuse of the CTA, descending on ports and airports in Northern Ireland, North West England and Wales.
The operation, the sixth of its kind, saw collaborative working between the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), An Garda Síochána, the National Crime Agency (NCA), other UK police forces, Border Force and international partners to gather intelligence, trace offenders and take action against UK border breaches.
This operation builds on the success of previous enforcement activity in Northern Ireland by the Criminal and Financial Investigations team, part of Home Office Immigration Enforcement.
Since July 2024 over 60 arrests have been made and over £405,000 of criminal cash seized in the crackdown on abuse of the CTA, protecting migrants at risk of exploitation and disrupting criminality that threatens the public’s safety.
This latest success comes alongside the announcement that nearly 30,000 people with no right to be here have been returned under this government, including a 23% increase in enforced returns and a 14% increase in foreign criminals deported since the election.
It also follows a series of measures introduced by this government to tackle organised immigration crime under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will enable smarter, faster and more effective interventions to protect UK border security; and make it easier to detect, disrupt and deter those seeking to engage in and benefit from organised immigration crime.
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle recently said:
This government is using every tool at its disposal to take down the criminal gangs who exploit vulnerable people in order to make quick cash. We are breaking down the criminal networks at their root with enforcement visits and arrests up by 38%.
The government’s Plan for Change will ensure that criminal networks who abuse our borders face the full force of the law, which is exactly why we have introduced the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill giving law enforcement new counter-terror style powers to smash the people-smuggling gangs.
Alongside robust legislation at the heart of this mission, the Border Security Command is coordinating our efforts to reduce irregular migration by working alongside our international partners to restore order to our borders.
Home Office Immigration Enforcement Deputy Director Ben Thomas recently said:
Our team alongside law enforcement agencies are dedicated to breaking down the business model of criminal gangs who put lives at risk every day, the strength of our partnership and success of this operation serves as evidence.
Criminal networks seek to bypass robust border checks through fraudulent means and trap vulnerable people into further illegal activities.
The success of this operation marks a significant step up in enforcement activity leading to the arrest of 33 criminals who attempted to abuse the Common Travel Area and undermine the UK’s border security.
I would like to thank my team and partners across the country for their around the clock dedication to root out the criminal gangs and bring them to justice, protecting those they exploit and the citizens of the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-30-arrests-made-in-northern-ireland-people-smuggler-crackdown
Latest News from
Home Office
Dangerous weapons to be taken off our streets21/05/2025 13:15:00
More dangerous weapons will be removed from our streets through a new government surrender scheme in partnership with the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime.
National security update20/05/2025 15:20:00
The Home Secretary yesterday updated on government action to counter state threats following the charging of three Iranian nationals under the National Security Act 2023.
Vital support for victims in £20 million funding boost14/05/2025 11:10:00
Thousands more victims to access life-saving support through a £19.9 million investment in specialist services.
New local guidance to tackle synthetic opioid threat13/05/2025 16:10:00
Communities across England will be better equipped to combat the increasing threat of dangerous synthetic drugs, following new advice issued by the Home Office.
How will the Immigration White Paper affect the UK’s role as a tech talent hub?13/05/2025 15:20:00
The UK government yesterday (12 May) published a white paper that sets out its plans to reform the immigration system to be “controlled, selective, and fair”, as stated by the Prime Minister.
Immigration white paper to reduce migration and strengthen border13/05/2025 11:10:00
Radical reforms to Britain’s immigration system, restoring control to our borders and reducing record-high levels of net migration have been set out.
Radical reforms to reduce migration12/05/2025 15:20:00
Britain's failed immigration system will be radically reformed so the system is controlled, managed and fair under a landmark White Paper.
Update on counter-terrorism policing operations08/05/2025 11:20:00
Statement given recently (06 May 2025) by the Security Minister on recent counter-terrorism policing operations and arrests of 8 Iranian nationals.