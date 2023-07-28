Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Over 30 cases broadcast in first year of TV cameras in Crown Court
One year anniversary of cameras starting to roll in the Crown Court.
- over 30 cases beamed into nation’s living rooms in last 12 months
- filming could be extended to include sentencing remarks of Court of Appeal judges in Crown Court
Millions of viewers have seen justice served in over 30 serious criminal cases in the last year – shining a spotlight on the inner workings of the Crown Court and boosting public understanding on how trials operate.
Today (Friday 28 July) marks the one-year anniversary since the first TV broadcast of sentencing remarks from the Old Bailey, capturing the sentencing of Ben Oliver who was in the dock for the manslaughter of his grandfather.
Since that landmark moment – made possible thanks to a major change in the law permitting camera crews to film judges in the Crown Court as they sentence serious criminals – broadcasters have filmed the sentencing of 33 offenders, including Thomas Cashman and Wayne Couzens.
And in a bid to further boost public understanding of how justice is delivered in England and Wales, Parliament is now consulting on whether to expand filming to include Court of Appeal judges sitting in the Crown Court.
If the law is extended, it would mean sentencing remarks in even more serious cases could be captured and beamed to the nation, throwing the doors open on the workings of the country’s most senior judges.
Justice Minister, Mike Freer, said:
Today marks one year since this landmark change opened up the Crown Court to television cameras, seeing them broadcast judges’ sentencing remarks for some of the most serious offenders for the first time.
It has allowed the public to see justice being done in their courts and to understand the complex decisions judges make, building confidence in the justice system.
Measures only allow for the judge to be filmed during sentencing remarks to protect the privacy of victims, witnesses and jurors.
Chair of the broadcast group filming proceedings, John Battle, (ITN’s Head of Legal and Compliance) said:
Filming of sentencing has been a great success and has swiftly become the norm. It has brought public engagement with the justice system to a whole new level.
For many it will have been the first time they have seen inside the Crown Court and the sentencing process.
Authorised broadcasters – Sky, BBC, ITN and Press Association – must apply to film and broadcast the sentencing remarks and requests are decided by the judge in each case.
Filmed remarks are aired with a short delay when broadcasting live to avoid any breach of reporting restrictions or errors, with footage subject to the usual reporting restrictions. They are then hosted by Sky News on a dedicated YouTube channel where they have so far generated hundreds of thousands of views.
The change has been made possible thanks to HMCTS staff alongside media partners.
This provision comes alongside the government’s wider court reform and digitalisation programme to increase access to justice, including the roll out of video technology to facilitate thousands of remote hearings and the use of video-recorded evidence for victims of rape and sexual offences.
Notes to Editors
- Broadcasting in the Crown Court is an extension of the broadcasting which was already taking place in the Court of Appeal since 2013
- Broadcasters can film High Court and Senior Circuit judges sitting in the Crown Court. Footage will be under Crown Copyright
- Broadcasting of sentencing remarks is allowed under The Crown Court (Recording and Broadcasting) Order 2020. Guidance for media parties is available on GOV.UK
- The government is seeking public views in a consultation on open justice with a focus on court broadcasting Open Justice: the way forward - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-30-cases-broadcast-in-first-year-of-tv-cameras-in-crown-court
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor calls for lawyers in Mail investigation to face “full force of sanctions”27/07/2023 12:15:00
The Lord Chancellor has written to the Chair of the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority following the Mail’s investigation.
Funding boost for specialist victim support services25/07/2023 13:27:00
Up to £8.3 million of funding has been granted to organisations providing tailored support to victims of abuse, including counselling, training and community outreach.
New justice reforms to free up vital court capacity25/07/2023 10:15:00
Tens of thousands of people will be able to access free mediation to resolve disputes away from court following major reforms to the civil justice system announced today (Tuesday 25 July).
Scaling a service quickly, with the help of user research21/07/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Kate Stulberg, 19 July 2023 – Categories: digital services, User research.
Overhaul of laws to protect women from domestic killers20/07/2023 15:20:00
Controlling ex-partners who lash out at the end of their relationship will face longer than ever behind bars under new government plans to tackle domestic homicide.
Lord Mayor of London’s Dinner for HM Judges 2023: Lord Chancellor’s Speech19/07/2023 16:15:00
At this annual event for HM Judges the Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC MP spoke about the importance of the rule of law both internationally and domestically.
Basic housing to keep offenders off streets and cut crime19/07/2023 10:15:00
A record number of offenders at risk of homelessness will be temporarily housed in basic accommodation as part of a national initiative to cut crime, Prisons Minister Damian Hinds has announced.
Overhaul of criminal justice system delivers significant improvement for rape victims11/07/2023 11:10:00
Government delivers on pledge to return number of cases reaching court to 2016 levels.