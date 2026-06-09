Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Over 300 employers recognised with Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for supporting the armed forces community
The Ministry of Defence yesterday announced that 331 organisations from across the UK have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2026, recognising their sustained commitment to supporting the armed forces community.
The ERS Silver Award celebrates employers who are actively creating supportive environments for Reservists, veterans, the Cadet movement and military families. These organisations demonstrate that support for Defence is not simply symbolic, but embedded within workplace culture, policies and leadership.
Silver Award recipients are recognised for initiatives such as:
- additional leave for reservist training and mobilisation support
- active veteran recruitment and retention policies
- flexible support for military families
- visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant
Major General Marc Overton (MSHQ-ACDS RFC), yesterday said:
“Congratulations to all organisations receiving the ERS Silver Award this year. These employers are making a meaningful contribution to Defence by supporting those who serve, while recognising the enormous value that Reservists, veterans and military families bring to the workforce”.
“As a Reservist myself, I know how important employer support is. The flexibility, understanding and advocacy shown by organisations across the UK enables our people to balance civilian careers with service commitments, strengthening both Defence and society as a whole.”
“In today’s increasingly uncertain global environment, strong partnerships between Defence and employers are more important than ever. The commitment shown by this year’s Silver Award holders helps ensure the UK maintains resilient, capable and adaptable armed forces for the future.”
Join the conversation
Award holders and partner organisations are encouraged to share their stories and celebrate their achievement throughout the announcement period on social media.
Follow and tag DRM on:
- X (formerly Twitter): @DRM_UK
- LinkedIn: Defence Relationship Management
- Instagram: @UK.DRM
- YouTube: Defence Relationship Management
More about the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/defence-employer-recognition-scheme
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-300-employers-recognised-with-defence-employer-recognition-scheme-silver-award-for-supporting-the-armed-forces-community
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK-led Operation Interflex enters new phase of specialist training for Ukraine05/06/2026 15:15:15
June 2026 will mark four years of Operation Interflex, a UK-led multinational training programme that has trained more than 63,000 Ukrainian personnel as infantry soldiers, leaders and instructors.
Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Lance Corporal James Stewart Freeman04/06/2026 13:15:00
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Lance Corporal Freeman, who died in Iraq during routine training activity on 31 May 2026. He was 29 years old.
Boost for Britain’s air defence stockpiles in the Middle East with hundreds more UK-made missiles01/06/2026 13:15:00
New contracts worth £36 million to supply hundreds of Lightweight Multirole Missiles for UK Armed Forces.
Cutting-edge underwater tech for AUKUS forces to be developed through landmark partnership01/06/2026 13:15:00
First-of-its-kind project to develop cutting-edge uncrewed underwater technologies as AUKUS nations ‘step on the accelerator’ for Pillar 2.
Major new Swedish fighter jet deal to strengthen Ukraine and boost British jobs29/05/2026 10:25:00
UK welcomes Sweden’s leadership in brokering new deal to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.
Two members reappointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody28/05/2026 10:25:00
The Deputy Prime Minister has approved the reappointment of Dr Jake Hard and Professor Seena Fazel as members of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
UK Space Agency: New space system will better protect UK satellites as new imagery released26/05/2026 15:15:15
Vital emergency services, military operations and British businesses will be better protected through a new system to protect UK satellites and the services they provide from space.
First-ever National Cadets Week to celebrate cadets and reconnect young people with the Armed Forces26/05/2026 13:15:00
The first National Cadet Week in October 2026 will celebrate the cadet forces, one of the country's most effective youth organisations.