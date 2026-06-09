Over 300 employers recognised with Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for supporting the armed forces community

The Ministry of Defence yesterday announced that 331 organisations from across the UK have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2026, recognising their sustained commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

The ERS Silver Award celebrates employers who are actively creating supportive environments for Reservists, veterans, the Cadet movement and military families. These organisations demonstrate that support for Defence is not simply symbolic, but embedded within workplace culture, policies and leadership.

Silver Award recipients are recognised for initiatives such as:

additional leave for reservist training and mobilisation support

active veteran recruitment and retention policies

flexible support for military families

visible leadership endorsement of the Armed Forces Covenant

Major General Marc Overton (MSHQ-ACDS RFC), yesterday said:

“Congratulations to all organisations receiving the ERS Silver Award this year. These employers are making a meaningful contribution to Defence by supporting those who serve, while recognising the enormous value that Reservists, veterans and military families bring to the workforce”. “As a Reservist myself, I know how important employer support is. The flexibility, understanding and advocacy shown by organisations across the UK enables our people to balance civilian careers with service commitments, strengthening both Defence and society as a whole.” “In today’s increasingly uncertain global environment, strong partnerships between Defence and employers are more important than ever. The commitment shown by this year’s Silver Award holders helps ensure the UK maintains resilient, capable and adaptable armed forces for the future.”

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Award holders and partner organisations are encouraged to share their stories and celebrate their achievement throughout the announcement period on social media.

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More about the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/defence-employer-recognition-scheme