Over 321,000 children getting vital support

Scottish Child Payment key to eradicating child poverty

Across Scotland, 321,885 children are benefiting from Scottish Child Payment as of March 2026, according to newly published statistics.

Launched in February 2021, the Scotland-only benefit is a weekly payment of £28.20, paid every four weeks to every eligible child under 16 within a household.

Scottish Child Payment is expected to keep 50,000 children out of relative poverty in 2026–27. This underlines the critical role that Scottish Child Payment plays in eradicating child poverty in Scotland.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“Eradicating child poverty and supporting families with the cost of living is a key focus for this government. It’s clear that the Scottish Child Payment is making a major difference to families which is why we will now go further by increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £40 per week for families with children under the age of one.

We remain fully committed to doing everything we can to support families and give every child the best possible start in life. Scottish Child Payment remains central to that mission.”

Background

Scottish Child Payment statistics to 31 March 2026: Scottish Child Payment statistics to 31 March 2026 - Social Security Scotland

Scottish Child Payment estimated take-up rate of 94% among eligible people in Scotland, showing that the payment is reaching those who need it most: Take-up Rates of Scottish Benefits: October 2025 - gov.scot

Numbers of children kept out of poverty. Scottish Government: Bringing Hope, Building Futures: Tackling child poverty delivery plan 2026-2031 – annex 5: Cumulative Impact Assessment - gov.scot

Plans announced in the Scottish Budget on 13 January 2026 included a new premium element added to Scottish Child Payment from 2027, increasing weekly payments for each eligible child under one year old to £40 per week – potentially meaning more than £500 in additional support for each eligible child. A Budget to tackle child poverty - gov.scot

For more details on Scottish Child Payment, eligibility and how to apply visit: Scottish Child Payment - mygov.scot