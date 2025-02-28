Over 326,000 children currently supported by Scottish Child Payment

£1 billion paid to help tackle child poverty

New figures, show that as of 31 December 2024, the families of 326,080 children under 16 years of age were receiving vital support from Scottish Child Payment.

Over £1 billion has now been paid to parents and carers since the payment was introduced in February 2021.

Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and provides financial support for families, helping with the costs of caring for a child. It is a weekly payment, currently worth £26.70, for every eligible child that a parent or carer looks after who's under 16 years of age.

While visiting Craigour Park Primary school in Edinburgh, to talk to parents who receive Scottish Child Payment, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission.

“Our investment in Scottish Child Payment has seen over £1 billion worth of these payments issued by 31 December 2024; that is money directly in the pockets of those families who need it most.

“Modelling published in February 2024 also estimates that the Scottish Child Payment could keep 60,000 children out of relative poverty this year.

“Scottish Child Payment is actively improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in Scotland – helping their families to access essentials and experiences they might otherwise miss out on because they live on a low income.

“In the coming year it is forecast we’ll invest a further £471 million, ensuring that this support continues to reach even more families and children who need it."

Head Teacher of Craigour Park Primary, Sally Ketchin, said:

“We welcome payments like Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Grants. We can see the real difference this money makes to families in our community.”

Case study

Ashley Forbes lives in Glenrothes with her three children. She said:

“The two-child cap came in for Tax Credits when I was pregnant with my third child. That meant I would be losing £60 a week when the baby was born so, obviously, that was quite a scary moment. It was huge.

“I wasn’t working and my partner at the time was only working part-time so money wasn’t great. It felt like £60 was so much to lose, you know, when you have a baby with milk and all that stuff to buy.

“And then when Scottish Child Payment came in, it was a huge relief. I have three kids and they grow so fast. It’s new shoes, new coats and new clothes all the time.

“My eldest two do swimming as well which is a really important skill that you need in life. We wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without Scottish Child Payment.

“I think Scottish Child Payment is great. We couldn’t do without it.”