Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Over 33 tonnes of suspected illegal food seized following NFCU arrest and partner operation
FSA National Food Crime Unit operation leads to one arrest and the seizure of suspected illegal food products across England, Wales and Scotland.
The man was later released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing. Following the arrest, NFCU Officers, working alongside local authority partners, disposed of 25 tonnes of suspected illegal frozen food products in June.
Investigations into the wider trade of suspected illegal food products are continuing. Local Authorities have been taking action, seizing over 8 tonnes in 111 visits to businesses, with 33 tonnes seized in total since the operation began.
The operation brought together multiple partners across law enforcement and local authorities including the Greater Manchester and Staffordshire Police, as well as Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
There is no indication of a health risk to the public, however if you have concerns about a product you have purchased, contact your local Environmental Health Team.
Wayne Parker, Senior Investigator at the FSA’s NFCU said:
“Seizing over 33 tonnes of suspected illegal frozen food products and making an arrest sends a strong message to those who seek to profit from deceiving consumers: we will take action.
“This operation is a clear example of what we can achieve when agencies work together with a shared purpose. I want to thank all partners involved in this operation for their professionalism and commitment throughout.”
Andrew Quinn, Head of the FSA’s NFCU said:
“Food fraud is not a victimless crime. It undermines legitimate businesses and erodes consumer trust. In this case, the concern is one of traceability and food safety: mislabelled frozen food products can pose health risks. The NFCU remains committed to protecting consumers and ensuring that criminal activity has no place in the UK food system.”
A Stoke-on-Trent City Council spokesperson said:
“This is a great result. Removing more than 33 tonnes of suspected illegal frozen food from sale and making it clear that we won’t tolerate businesses who try to mislead customers. We alerted the FSA to investigations we carried out earlier this year, which found a premises was selling frozen food products with fraudulent labels and no traceability.
“Cases like these pose a safety issue to the public and we are continuing to take firm action to remove these products from the market and have been contacting premises who may have received affected products and ensure they are withdrawn and recalled.”
If you suspect food fraud, report it to Food Crime Confidential online or by phoning 0800 028 1180 (020 7276 8787 for non-UK mobiles and calls).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-33-tonnes-of-suspected-illegal-food-seized-following-nfcu-arrest-and-partner-operation
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Criminal investigation starts after four men arrested and illegal meat removed05/08/2026 10:20:00
A partnership operation by Dudley Council and National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) has resulted in four arrests and the disposal of over four tonnes of illegal meat.
Northern Ireland moves to tackle obesity with new restrictions on unhealthy food promotions29/07/2026 15:15:00
The DoH and FSA have launched a consultation on restricting the promotion and placement of food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).
Small and micro food businesses show strong commitment to food safety29/07/2026 12:05:00
Small and micro food businesses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are demonstrating a strong commitment to food safety, despite continued economic pressures facing the sector, according to new research published today by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Concerns about food prices remain high in latest annual consumer tracking data17/07/2026 11:25:00
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the end of year report from its monthly Consumer Insights Tracker (CIT), summarising key findings between April 2025 and March 2026 and longer-term trends.
'It looks done': Common BBQ blunders and how to avoid them15/07/2026 13:15:00
Simple advice from the FSA will help you avoid the grilling gaffes and common mistakes which could make it a memorable summer for all the wrong reasons.
New guidance for cell-cultivated and novel food businesses13/07/2026 09:25:00
FSA and FSS publish new guidance to help businesses bring cell-cultivated products and other novel foods safely to market.
Major annual retail survey leads to action on Dubai-style chocolate, goat meat and slush-ice drinks03/07/2026 11:25:00
The Food Standards Agency has published the results of its sixth annual retail surveillance survey.
Welsh Food Advisory Committee (WFAC) themed meeting on NFCU01/07/2026 14:25:00
The Welsh Food Advisory Committee will hold its next open meeting in Cardiff on 9 July 2026. The themed meeting will focus on the National Food Crime Unit.