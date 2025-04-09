Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Over £35 million in Cold Weather Payments support paid this winter
Over 1.4 million Cold Weather Payments – worth around £35 million in total - were paid this past winter to people in England and Wales, according to statistics released today [09 April].
- Over 1.4 million Cold Weather Payments were made this past winter
- This represents around £35 million in support, in addition to other benefits
- Over £9 million of this was issued to those in receipt of Pension Credit
Cold Weather Payments are issued to vulnerable households when the average temperature in their local area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days.
Those eligible received £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March.
Of those who received a Cold Weather Payment, 385,000 were also in receipt of Pension Credit – equating to around £9 million.
It comes as the Government’s drive to support low-income pensioners has led to around 50,000 extra Pension Credit awards since the summer – an increase of 64 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:
We supported millions of households this winter through Pension Credit and Cold Weather Payments, alongside extending the Household Support Fund and the Warm Home Discount.
For pensioners, this will have come on top of the State Pension which is set to increase by up to £1,900 over this parliament for millions, thanks to our commitment to the Triple Lock.
Pensioners who receive Pension Credit automatically qualify for Cold Weather Payments. This is alongside extra support available such as the Household Support Fund, which was extended from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2026, providing support with the cost of essentials such as food, heating and bills.
Working age people who receive qualifying benefits such as Universal Credit and Jobseeker’s Allowance can also receive a Cold Weather Payment if they meet further criteria relating to employment, health conditions and caring responsibilities for young children or a disabled child.
Additional Information
- A breakdown of Cold Weather Payments issued can be found on gov.uk: Cold Weather Payment estimates: 2024 to 2025 - GOV.UK
- There have been an estimated 1,402,000 Cold Weather Payments in the year 2024/25.
- There have been an estimated 220,000 more Cold Weather Payments 2024/25 compared to the 2023/24 season, including an additional 21,000 to those receiving Pension Credit.
- Eligibility criteria for Cold Weather Payments can be found on gov.uk: Cold Weather Payment: Eligibility - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-35-million-in-cold-weather-payments-support-paid-this-winter
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Rollout begins on new Employment Support programme with £40 million boost to West London.09/04/2025 14:05:00
West London will today become the first of 47 areas across England and Wales set to receive dedicated five-year funding aimed at helping disabled people and those with health conditions and additional support needs into work.
Government and industry to train up 'clean power army'09/04/2025 10:12:10
Government and industry to train up 'clean power army' of apprentice engineers, welders, and technicians.
Government to listen, learn and deliver as consultation on transformational welfare reforms begins07/04/2025 16:10:00
Welfare reforms must be shaped by and for disabled people, the Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said yesterday [Monday 07 April], as the official consultation on the government’s proposals begins.
Huge income boost for millions of pensioners and working people.07/04/2025 15:10:00
Millions of pensioners will receive as much as £470 more a year added to their State Pension as of Sunday (06 April 2025), thanks to the government's' ironclad commitment to the pensions Triple Lock throughout this parliament.
South Yorkshire kicks off £125 million plans to get Britain back to health and work04/04/2025 15:10:00
Liz Kendall visits Barnsley to unveil first of nine ‘trailblazers’ which will get people back to health and back to work, supported by £18m of £125m investment.
New Report reveals young people nearly fives time more likely to be put out of work20/03/2025 11:05:00
New Keep Britain Working Review report reveals an increase of 1.2 million young people with work limiting health conditions
Almost two million people on Universal Credit not supported to look for work13/03/2025 16:15:00
Number of people on the highest rate of Universal Credit with no support to look for work has almost quadrupled since the pandemic
Government bolsters employment support to unlock work for sick and disabled people06/03/2025 11:05:00
Work will be unlocked for thousands of sick and disabled people through new measures that will bolster the support offered in Jobcentres and make the welfare system more sustainable, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced today [Thursday 06 March].