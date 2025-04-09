Over £35 million in Cold Weather Payments support paid this winter

Over 1.4 million Cold Weather Payments – worth around £35 million in total - were paid this past winter to people in England and Wales, according to statistics released today [09 April].

This represents around £35 million in support, in addition to other benefits

Over £9 million of this was issued to those in receipt of Pension Credit

Cold Weather Payments are issued to vulnerable households when the average temperature in their local area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days.

Those eligible received £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between 1 November and 31 March.

Of those who received a Cold Weather Payment, 385,000 were also in receipt of Pension Credit – equating to around £9 million.

It comes as the Government’s drive to support low-income pensioners has led to around 50,000 extra Pension Credit awards since the summer – an increase of 64 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:

We supported millions of households this winter through Pension Credit and Cold Weather Payments, alongside extending the Household Support Fund and the Warm Home Discount.

For pensioners, this will have come on top of the State Pension which is set to increase by up to £1,900 over this parliament for millions, thanks to our commitment to the Triple Lock.

Pensioners who receive Pension Credit automatically qualify for Cold Weather Payments. This is alongside extra support available such as the Household Support Fund, which was extended from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2026, providing support with the cost of essentials such as food, heating and bills.

Working age people who receive qualifying benefits such as Universal Credit and Jobseeker’s Allowance can also receive a Cold Weather Payment if they meet further criteria relating to employment, health conditions and caring responsibilities for young children or a disabled child.

