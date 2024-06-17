Over £3m received by political parties and campaigners in first week of campaign

£3.247m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the first weekly pre-poll report (Opens in new window), published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.

Political party donations summary

Total donations over £11,180 received by parties during the reporting period from 30 May to 5 June 2024:

“This is the first of the pre-poll weekly reports, which we publish in the lead up to the general election.

“We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and these publications are an important part of delivering transparency for voters. While there is no limit to what parties can raise, there are spending limits in place ahead of elections to ensure a level playing field.”

Prior to the UK Parliamentary general election, registered political parties must submit four weekly reports setting out the donations and loans over £11,180 that they have received between 30 May and 26 June 2024. Two further reports must be submitted after polling day for the period 27 June to 4 July 2024.

In the pre-poll weekly reports, political parties and non-party campaigners must report donations that they have received during the relevant period. However, they have 30 days after receiving a donation to check that it is from a permissible source and to decide whether to accept it.

The threshold for political parties reporting donations to the Commission increased in January 2024. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties are required to report donations over £11,180 (previously £7,500).

Loans summary

No political parties entered into loans or credit facilities of over £11,180 during this reporting period.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)