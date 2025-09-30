Over £4 million government backing for next-gen aviation technology projects

Winning projects will help build a greener and more efficient transport system while supporting high-quality jobs across the UK.

projects developing innovative technology, including drones and unmanned aircraft awarded government funding to boost UK aviation sector

£4.4 million investment will drive growth of tech start-ups, support hundreds of jobs and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change

funding forms part of wider government action to champion cutting-edge aviation research and development across the UK

Over £4 million in funding has been awarded to pioneering British businesses developing next-generation aviation technology, with winners announced yesterday (29 September 2025).

Invested as part of the government’s Future Flight programme, delivered by Innovate UK, the funding is designed to secure the UK’s global leadership in the future of aviation and the fast-growing field of drones and unmanned aircraft systems.

The technologies have the potential to transform industries from healthcare to energy and will become increasingly important to help deliver goods – including vital medical supplies – more quickly and efficiently, while cutting costs for the public sector and businesses. The sectors are also supporting increased numbers of highly-skilled jobs across the UK, boosting regional economies and delivering the Plan for Change.

Projects working on next-generation zero-emission aircraft and the development of vertical take-off and landing technology will also receive funding.

Aviation Minister, Keir Mather, yesterday said:

We’re backing the next generation of British aviation businesses whose transformative technologies will reshape how we live and work in the years to come. Investing in emerging technologies like drones and unmanned aircraft is key to build a greener and more efficient transport system. But this isn’t just good news for the environment – this tech will also save our public sector and businesses valuable time and cash, while helping to boost skills and support high quality jobs across the country.

The announcement is the latest move by the government to build on the UK’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation, and follows a commitment to invest a record £14.9 billion in research and development, strengthening industries including life sciences, green energy and engineering and supporting careers that will grow the UK’s research ecosystem.

Among the successful projects are:

Beyond Restoration – a project transforming land restoration efforts across multiple UK sites by using long-range, heavy-lift drones to deliver environmental materials to remote and ecologically sensitive areas

the London Health Bridge Project – the UK’s leading medical drone delivery service, which will use the funding to significantly scale up its operations, aiming to increase from 1,000 to 50,000 medical sample deliveries per month

the Regional Offshore Cargo Drone Demonstrator – a pioneering Scottish project that will pilot the UK’s first heavy-lift drone logistics service tailored to support offshore wind farms

Simon Masters, Deputy Challenge Director for Future Flight at Innovate UK, yesterday said:

Innovate UK is proud to continue supporting the UK’s future flight ecosystem, accelerating the route to commercial operations and delivering real-world impact. These ambitious new projects highlight the strength of the sector and its diverse applications, from reducing emissions, advancing healthcare delivery and protecting our environment. By focusing on regional adoption, we aim to drive faster, more impactful growth and societal benefits for communities across the UK.

The government is committed to accelerating airspace modernisation across the sector to unlock growth, including by backing the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel, including through the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill, which will boost green fuel production in the UK and help deliver cleaner flights.

The government has committed £2.3 billion in funding over the next 10 years to the Aerospace Technology Institute programme, which helps the sector to manufacture newer, more efficient, electric aircraft.

