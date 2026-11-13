Over 400 antibiotic-resistant infections each week in 2025

National surveillance data shows antibiotic resistance continues to worsen.

National surveillance data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show the total number of antibiotic-resistant infections continued to rise in 2025, with an average of 406 reported cases each week. A total of 21,129 antibiotic-resistant bacteraemia cases were reported in 2025, up 16.8% from 18,086 in 2019. Bacteraemia is a potentially life-threatening infection where bacteria are present in the bloodstream.

However, while resistant infections are still increasing, the pace of that increase slowed in the past year. Cases rose by 3.2% between 2024 and 2025, from 20,468 to 21,129, compared with a 9.3% increase between 2023 and 2024 when cases rose from 18,732 to 20,468.

There has also been further progress in reducing antibiotic use in the NHS, amid ongoing efforts to promote best prescribing practices and responsible antibiotic use. Between 2019 and 2025, total antibiotic use in the NHS decreased by 10.7%, from 17.8 to 15.9 defined daily doses per 1,000 inhabitants per day (DID).

The number of private antibiotic prescriptions dispensed in community pharmacies, which are not included in the total NHS consumption figure above, declined by 20.8% between 2024 and 2025, from 0.61 to 0.48 DID.

The English surveillance programme for antimicrobial utilisation and resistance (ESPAUR) report also estimates that the number of deaths among people with a resistant Gram-negative bacteraemia remained broadly level at 2,318 deaths in 2025 compared with 2,399 deaths in 2024.

Dr Shona Arora, Interim Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said:

Every week hundreds of people face a new reality of what it means to get an antibiotic-resistant infection, which can increase the risk of serious illness, and even death. Our most deprived communities and older generations continue to be hit hardest by the effects of antimicrobial resistance, although anyone can be impacted. It is positive to see signs that ongoing efforts to promote responsible antibiotic use are having an impact but there are still significant challenges as resistant infections continue to increase. We can’t rely on reducing antibiotic use alone. We need to continue our work with partners globally to prevent infections from occurring in the first place, alongside exploring new treatment options. The public can play their part too. Please remember to only take antibiotics if you have been told to do so by a healthcare professional. Do not save some for later or share them with friends and family. If you have leftover antibiotics, please take them to a pharmacy which can dispose of them appropriately. It’s also important to take up the vaccinations you are eligible for to help stop infections in the first place.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister for Public Health and Patient Safety, said:

Infections like these put patients at even greater risk as they are harder to treat and can be life-threatening. While it is encouraging to see antibiotic use in the NHS falling, we know we need to do more to protect everyone, especially older people, and those in the most deprived areas. That’s why I urge everyone to only take antibiotics when advised by a healthcare professional, complete the course and never share or save them. This will help reduce the spread of resistant infections and keep all of us safer.

The ESPAUR report provides the latest picture of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic usage in England, specifically the scale of the problem as work continues to meet the goals and targets set out in the UK National Action Plan for antimicrobial resistance 2024 to 2029.

Antibiotic resistance occurs naturally, but its spread and impact can be reduced. This includes preventing infections in the first place and ensuring antibiotics are only used when they are needed.

Other findings reported include:

Preliminary analysis estimates that approximately 53,400 Gram-negative bloodstream infection-related hospital admissions cost NHS hospitals around £800 million between 2023 and 2024. There is ongoing work to quantify the costs directly attributable to infection and antibiotic resistance.

Older people continue to experience the greatest burden. Adults aged over 45 years accounted for 89.3% (19,245) of resistant infection cases in 2025, while almost half of cases (49.7%, 10,706) were detected in people aged over 74. The risk of infection increases with age as people are more likely to develop multiple and complex health conditions and have greater exposure to healthcare and medical interventions.

A wide gap remains between people living in the most and least deprived areas of society when it comes to chances of having an antibiotic-resistant infection. People living in the most deprived areas had a 44.2% higher rate of resistant bacteraemia compared to those in the least deprived areas, at 44.4 compared with 30.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Marked differences were observed in the proportion of bacteraemia episodes that were resistant across ethnic groups, with 42.4% episodes resistant in the Asian or Asian British ethnic group (46.6 per 100,000 population), 32.8% in the Black, African, Caribbean or Black British ethnic group (45.2 per 100,000), compared with 20.7% in the White ethnic group (33.9 per 100,000).

At a local level, there is significant variation in rates between Integrated Care Boards (ICBs). For example, the ICB with the highest rate of resistant infections (NHS North West London ICB) has a rate of 63.3 per 100,000, followed by NHS North East London ICB and NHS Frimley ICB (51.1 and 50.8 per 100,000 population, respectively). The lowest rate was reported in NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland ICB (27.4 per 100,000 population).

UKHSA continues to work with partners to understand the reasons behind these differences and to develop interventions to address them.