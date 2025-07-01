Over 4,000 school-based childcare places this September

Nearly 200 school-based nurseries planning to open this September, with next wave of rollout - backed by almost £370 million - to launch in the Autumn.

Thousands of families across the country will soon benefit from new childcare places in local schools closer to where they live, as the government’s school-based nurseries rollout is on track to deliver over 4,000 places this September.

Nearly 200 schools with spades in the ground, that are planning to open in just two months’ time, have reported they are set to exceed the government’s initial projections on places, meaning more high-quality, accessible and affordable childcare options for parents.

Thanks to the brilliant work from school and early years leaders, these new school-based nursery places and thousands more across the provider sector are set to be available in time for working parents to take up the 30 government-funded hours, saving them up to £7,500 on average every year.

On top of cash back in parents’ pockets, the upcoming milestone will break down barriers to opportunity for families by enabling more parents to return to work - increasing choices for parents, and life chances for children. According to a recent government survey, of the 2,723 respondents who are planning to increase their childcare hours in September, over half (1,425) are intending to up their work hours too.

With savings from the government’s free breakfast club rollout – which has already delivered over two million meals - and school uniform cap, this rises to up to £8,000 for working parents who also have school-aged children, every year.

As part of its Plan for Change, delivering on its promise of high-quality childcare to the children who need it most is a government priority. That’s why schools were chosen in places currently underserved by the market, to increase choices for parents that need it, in their local area. On average, 20 places will be available per site – and up to 6,000 new places in total across the 300 schools taking part in the first phase of the rollout.

Last month, the government announced almost £370 million of further funding to support the future of the programme, with the next phase due to launch in the Autumn.

School-based nurseries, private, voluntary and independent nurseries, as well as childminders, all have an important role to play in the government’s mission to get tens of thousands more children school ready every year and put more cash in working parents’ pockets.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

Giving every child the best start in life is my number one priority, and making sure hard-working parents are able to benefit from this rollout is a promise made, and promise kept. Every corner of the early years sector has a vital role to play, and the progress made so far, in the face of an enormous inherited delivery challenge, is testament to their dedication to children and families up and down the country. This September is only the beginning. This government has a clear Plan for Change to get tens of thousands more children school ready each year so that every child, from any background, gets the opportunities they need to get on in life.

Alongside the benefits to family finances, high-quality early education builds children’s confidence, social skills, and prepares them for school. That’s why the government is backing programmes to provide early years educators with the bespoke tools, training and resources they need to help young minds to thrive.

Already, 11,000 primary schools are registered to deliver the Nuffield Early Language Intervention, and 800 more settings have been recruited to the Maths Champions professional development programme. In the coming days, the Education Secretary will set out the government’s vision for Reception and next phase of action on school readiness.

Minet Infant and Nursery School in Hayes is one of the nearly 200 schools set to roll out new early years places from this September. Headteacher Wayne Wathen-Howell yesterday said:

We’re proud to be opening a new nursery right here in our school – it’s a big moment for our community. Parents have told us how important it is to have affordable, high-quality childcare close to home, and this new nursery will make a real difference. Not only will it help families balance work and family life, it also gives our youngest children the best possible start in a familiar, supportive environment. Being based on a school site means children can settle in early, build confidence, and feel ready for the step into Reception. We’re excited to welcome them through our doors this September.

Next year, the government will work with the sector to go further and faster, increasing funding to over £9 billion, building on £75 million already delivered to help providers grow places, and a record uplift to the Early Years Pupil Premium.

