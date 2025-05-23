Over 4,200 people set to benefit after we recommend daily pill to treat rare chronic kidney disease

New treatment sparsentan has been found to slow down the progression of kidney damage, which will change people’s lives for the better.

The lives of thousands of people with chronic kidney disease could be changed for the better after NICE today (Friday, 23 May) recommended a new treatment option for use in the NHS.

Just over 4,200 people could be set to benefit after Sparsentan (also known as Filspari and made by Vifor Pharma) was recommended in final draft guidance as an option for treating primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease.

It is recommended when there is a risk of rapid disease progression in adults with a urine protein excretion of 1.0 g/day or more, or a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 0.75 g/g or more.

Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) is a progressive chronic kidney disease, where the IgA protein builds up in and damages the filtering part of the kidney, making it harder to filter waste from the blood. The kidneys not working properly can cause inflammation and damage which can lead to kidney failure.

Sparsentan, which is given as a tablet taken once a day, works by blocking the receptors for two hormones, endothelin-1 and angiotensin II, which cause kidney damage. By blocking these receptors, the medicine reduces the amount of protein leaking into the urine (proteinuria) and slows down the progression of kidney damage.

Clinical trial evidence ​shows​ that sparsentan reduces UPCR more than standard treatment and may be better at maintaining kidney function. Unlike other treatments such as targeted-release budesonide, which is currently given for a limited duration of nine months, sparsentan is intended for long-term use.

The treatment will help to reduce pressure on the NHS by preventing or delaying the number of people progressing to end-stage renal kidney disease, which could require dialysis or a kidney transplant.

I am pleased that we have been able to recommend this effective new treatment, which could make a huge difference to people’s lives by delaying kidney failure. Our independent appraisal committee heard about the devastating impact this disease can have on people’s ability to work, travel, and maintain relationships and the limited treatment options available. Sparsentan offers long-term benefits to patients, and we are determined to ensure that we continue to get the best care to patients fast while ensuring value for the taxpayer. Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE

Fiona Loud, Policy Director at Kidney Care UK, said: “IgAN has few symptoms at the early stages so is often not diagnosed until the condition has significantly progressed. This guidance adds a further treatment that can slow the progression of the disease and so is a welcome announcement which will benefit many of the people with the condition in the UK.

IgAN generally affects a younger group of patients and is therefore extremely disruptive to people’s lives as they may have young families or are starting out in their careers. We’re pleased that this new treatment for IgAN will now be an option for patients who need it. Fiona Loud, Policy Director at Kidney Care UK

IgAN affects just over 18,000 people in England. It is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure, particularly in people under 40. Men are more likely to be affected by the disease than women.

The company has a confidential commercial arrangement in place through a simple patient access scheme, which makes sparsentan available to the NHS with a discount.

Sparsentan for treating primary IgA nephropathy [ID6308]