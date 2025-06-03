Over £44 million invested to boost standards and support education

Over £44m is being awarded to projects to support key priorities in education in Wales, focusing on areas including literacy, numeracy and science over the next three years.

Grants have been awarded to a range of organisations from the third and public sector, universities, and private companies to give schools and settings the expertise, training and materials they need.

Support is prioritised around a range of key areas, including:

Helping children make better progress in maths and numeracy

Boosting science teaching

Empowering schools to design an engaging and challenging curriculum for their learners

Continuing the National Music Service, providing music opportunities for children

Nursery education to give children the best start

Further nationally consistent support and expertise for Relationships and Sexuality Education for the whole of Wales.

Helping children develop their creativity

As part of the £44m the Cabinet Secretary yesterday launched a new call for further grant proposals, inviting applications of up to £11.9 million from suitable organisations to fund projects in:

Building children’s computing and digital skills

Developing maths in primary schools

Literacy to improve attainment in speech, language and reading

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle yesterday said: