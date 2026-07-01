Over 45 miles of new walking routes open on the Suffolk coast

On Tuesday 30 June, walkers in Suffolk will gain access to over 45 miles of stunning coastline. Two new sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path will open between Kessingland and Lowestoft, and Bawdsey and Aldeburgh.

The openings mean the public can now walk continuously along the Suffolk coast from Shotley Gate to Southwold. The route passes through an area protected for a range of wildlife, along ancient river estuaries, and through the Suffolk and Essex Coasts and Heaths National Landscape.

Kessingland to Lowestoft (7 miles)

This new section trades a busy roadside stretch along the A12 for a cliff top route close to the sea. Where coastal erosion had affected existing footpaths, brand new trail has been created to fill the gaps, including 1.2km of new cliff top path at Pakefield.

The route connects with the already-open section of the Coast Path running from Lowestoft to Hopton-on-Sea. Walkers should be aware that seasonal fencing is in place on Kessingland beach to protect nesting Little Terns, Ringed Plovers and Oystercatchers during the breeding season.

Bawdsey to Aldeburgh (38.5 miles)

This longer section follows the open coast from Bawdsey to Shingle Street, then around the Alde-Ore Estuary to Aldeburgh. Five miles of new access have been created along cliff tops near Bawdsey and along the Butley River.

Highlights along the route include:

The Alde-Ore Estuary — intertidal mudflats and saltmarsh that attract internationally protected overwintering birds including Avocet, Bewick’s Swan and Redshank, as well as important breeding habitat for Marsh Harrier and other species.

Orford Quay — a gateway to Orfordness, with its unique vegetated shingle landscape; boat trips to the National Trust site and the RSPB’s Havergate Island reserve run from here.

Snape Maltings — a world-renowned arts and cultural venue set in beautiful riverside surroundings.

Aldeburgh — a historic seaside town famous for its fish and chips, beach sculpture, and distinctive character.

Seasonal routes either side of the Butley River protect sensitive wildlife and will be clearly marked, and walkers are asked to follow local signage.

Hannah Thacker, Natural England Deputy Director for Norfolk and Suffolk, said:

These new sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path have improved access on Suffolk’s stunning coastline, particularly at Bawdsey and between Kessingland and Pakefield. We have created access where the existing public rights of way had been affected by coastal erosion. Whether walking along the coastal cliffs or around the beautiful estuaries, this Suffolk coastline has something for everyone.

Councillor Morgan Brobyn, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Food, Waste and Rural Affairs, said:

Suffolk is home to some of the most beautiful and distinctive coastal landscapes in the country, so I am delighted to see the opening of these new sections of our Coast Path. Our coastline is rich in history, wildlife, and natural beauty, offering something for everyone to enjoy. The new paths will enable residents and visitors to experience more of what Suffolk has to offer, while supporting local communities and businesses.

Sam Kench, Delivery Manager, Wildlife Wise, said:

It’s so important we all work together to help keep these places as a sanctuary for wildlife, especially with so few truly wild spaces remaining in Suffolk. We hope walkers will help bird’s nest, feed and raise their chicks undisturbed. Please give wildlife space, keep to the path, and keep any dogs under close control.

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