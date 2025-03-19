Scottish Government
Over £4,900 a year for student carers
Extra money available to many in education.
Carers in full and part-time education could be entitled to over £4,900 a year in financial support from Social Security Scotland.
It is estimated that there are over 30,000 students at college or university in Scotland providing unpaid care for a family member, friend or neighbour. Research from Carers Trust Scotland shows student carers are four times more likely to drop out of their studies with a key reason being financial struggles.
Together, Carer Support Payment and Carer’s Allowance Supplement could provide over £4,900 a year to unpaid carers.
Carer Support Payment replaces Carer’s Allowance in Scotland, which was delivered by the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Unlike its predecessor, Carer Support Payment is available to many student carers in full-time education.
Carer’s Allowance Supplement, only available in Scotland, is paid twice a year to people receiving Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance.
Students aged 16, 17 or 18 may be able to get Young Carer Grant if they aren’t eligible for Carer Support Payment.
Speaking to student carers and staff at Edinburgh College today (Wednesday 19 March), Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:
“We worked with carers and support organisations in designing Carer Support Payment to ensure it worked better for the people who receive it. Extending Carer Support Payment to more carers in education is an example of doing just that.
“I recognise the challenges many students face juggling their studies with caring responsibilities and hope the increased support available provides additional financial security and helps them to complete their course.”
Anna Vogt, Assistant Principal Student Experience at Edinburgh College said:
“We are committed to supporting our student carers to be able to come to Edinburgh College and achieve their educational ambitions. We do this by individualising support for carers, engaging with carer organisations in our region and by designing systems that acknowledge our students have responsibilities and communities outside of college.
“Colleges change lives and we are pleased that this new benefit will support more carers to think about becoming a student at any institution across Scotland.”
Josh, a student at Edinburgh College, added: “The support from Edinburgh College has made a real difference to me and is very different from the support I received at school. It has been particularly helpful to be linked up with my local carer’s association – I didn’t know about them. Now I know about this new benefit, I’m going to explore a bit more about it.”
Background
The £4,900 a year calculation is based on a carer receiving a full year entitlement for Carer Support Payment (52 weeks) and Carer’s Allowance Supplement (a payment in June and then in December) at the 2025-26 rates coming into effect from 1 April 2025.
Carers Trust Scotland works to transform the lives of unpaid carers. They estimate there are more than 30,000 students with caring responsibilities in Scotland. Student research report https://carers.org/downloads/resources-pdfs/young-adult-carers-at-college-and-university.pdf
Carer Support Payment is a payment of £81.90 a week (increasing to £83.30 from 1 April 2025) and is available to carers who are aged 16 or over and who provide unpaid care for 35 hours or more a week to someone who receives a qualifying disability benefit. Carers need to earn £151 a week (increasing to £196 a week from 1 April 2025) or less after tax, National Insurance and certain expenses.
Carers in education who may be eligible include:
- Part time students - those who spend less than 21 hours a week in class or doing coursework for any course
- Students aged 20 and over and who study full time for any course
- Students aged 16-19, who study full time in advanced education at university or for a college course such as a Higher National Certificate or Higher National Diploma
- There are also some circumstances where students aged 16-19 studying over 21 hours a week in non-advanced education, such as studying for National Certificates and Scottish Highers, may also be eligible if they meet certain criteria. Find out more at If you study - mygov.scot
Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra payment for eligible unpaid carers who are getting Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on two qualifying dates. The payment is made twice a year and is unique to Scotland. Each payment of Carer’s Allowance Supplement is £288.60 (increasing to £293.50 from 1 April 2025). It is paid automatically without the need to apply.
Young Carer Grant is available for carers aged 16, 17 or 18 who provide support for an average of 16 hours a week to someone receiving a qualifying disability benefit. It is a yearly payment of £383.75 (increasing to £390.25 from 1 April 2025) and the money can be spent on whatever the young person wants.
Information on other support for carers, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer - mygov.scot
