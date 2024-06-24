Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Over £5.8m received by political parties and campaigners in second week of campaign
£5.8m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the second weekly pre-poll report, published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.
Political party donations summary
Total donations over £5.8m received by parties during the reporting period from 6 to 12 June 2024:
|Party
|Donations received (excl. public funds)
|Public funds received
|Total
|Conservative and Unionist Party (GB) (Opens in new window)
|£292,500
|£0
|£292,500
|Co-operative Party (Opens in new window)
|£60,000
|£0
|£60,000
|Green Party (Opens in new window)
|£20,000
|£0
|£20,000
|Labour Party (Opens in new window)
|£4,383,400
|£0
|£4,383,400
|Liberal Democrats (Opens in new window)
|£335,000
|£0
|£335,000
|Reform UK (Opens in new window)
|£742,000
|£0
|£742,000
|Total
|£5,832,900
|£0
|£5,832,900
The Alba Party (Opens in new window) reported one donation that should have been reported in week one. This was a public fund payment of £36,305 from the Electoral Commission.
Prior to the UK Parliamentary general election, registered political parties must submit four weekly reports setting out the donations and loans over £11,180 that they have received between 30 May and 26 June 2024. Two further reports must be submitted after polling day for the period 27 June to 4 July 2024.
In the pre-poll weekly reports, political parties and non-party campaigners must report donations that they have received during the relevant period. However, they have 30 days after receiving a donation to check that it is from a permissible source and to decide whether to accept it.
The threshold for political parties reporting donations to the Commission increased in January 2024. Following a change in law by the UK Government, parties are required to report donations over £11,180 (previously £7,500).
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
1. Details of the reporting periods and the deadline for delivery of reports are below:
|Reporting period
|Deadline for delivery of reports
|Publication dates
|6 June - 12 June
|Wednesday 19 June 2024
|Friday 21 June 2024
|13 June - 19 June
|Wednesday 26 June 2024
|Friday 28 June 2024
|20 June - 26 June
|Wednesday 3 July 2024
|Monday 8 July 2024
|27 June - 3 July
|Wednesday 10 July 2024
|Monday 15 July 2024
|4 July (shorter than 7 days)
|Thursday 11 July 2024
|Monday 15 July 2024
2. The threshold for reporting donations increased to £11,180 in January 2024. At the last UK Parliamentary general election in 2019, the reporting threshold was £7,500.
3. A non-party campaigner is a group that campaigns in the run up to elections but is not a political party and does not stand candidates. Non-party campaigners must register with us if they plan to spend more than £20,000 in England or £10,000 in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. A list of registered non-party campaigners is available on the Electoral Commission website.
4. All registered political parties must submit pre-poll donation and loan reports, unless they have exempted themselves, which they can do if not standing candidates. Failure to do so will be considered in line with our Enforcement Policy.
5. Donations over £11,180 accepted by parties during the second quarter of 2024 (1 April to 30 June) will be published in September.
6. Registered non-party campaigners must also submit weekly donation reports setting out the donations they have received over £7,500. This information will be published alongside the political parties’ donations and loans reports. There were no donations reported by non-party campaigners in this week.
7. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the Welsh, Scottish and UK parliaments
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/over-ps58m-received-political-parties-and-campaigners-second-week-campaign-0
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Last chance for Brits overseas to vote in general election24/06/2024 09:10:00
British citizens living abroad that have registered to vote in the UK general election are being encouraged to check they have applied for an absent vote if they are not able to vote in person.
One week left to apply for free voter ID20/06/2024 14:10:00
For the first time at a general election, voters in Great Britain will need to bring photographic ID to receive a ballot paper at a polling station.
Over £3m received by political parties and campaigners in first week of campaign17/06/2024 11:05:00
£3.247m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the first weekly pre-poll report, published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.
Voters urged to register before it’s too late14/06/2024 12:20:00
There are just five days left for voters who want to take part in the general election to register to vote.
All abroad! Brits overseas encouraged to register to vote11/06/2024 12:10:00
British citizens living abroad are eligible to vote in the UK general election on 4 July but must be registered to vote by the deadline on midnight Tuesday 18 June.
One week left in NI to apply for a postal or proxy vote at the UK Parliamentary general election07/06/2024 12:10:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on Thursday 4 July that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
NI political parties accept £365,873 in donations in first quarter of 202407/06/2024 09:10:00
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £365,873 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2024, according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.
Political parties accept £22m in donations in first quarter of 202406/06/2024 12:10:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £22,974,403 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2024, according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission.