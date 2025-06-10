Welsh Government
|Printable version
Over 60 jobs to be safeguarded at car parts manufacturer
Support from the Welsh Government is set to help create and safeguard more than 60 jobs at a Torfaen car parts manufacturer, helping it secure valuable new business with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
ZF Automotive UK Ltd, which supplies parts to car brands worldwide, will receive £432,000 in funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund.
This will allow Pontypool-based business, which mainly manufactures brake callipers, to upgrade a production line for the JLR contract.
An increased focus on productivity enhancements will see staff develop new skills in manufacturing processes, with opportunities for apprenticeships and graduates also created.
The funding will also help ZF Automotive replace its gas heating system, which is over 50 years old, and improve energy efficiency at its site. This will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions.
Steven McKenzie, Director of Operations at ZF Automotive UK Ltd yesterday said:
Our team in Pontypool is passionately working to continually improve our manufacturing operations, to ensure competitiveness in a challenging automotive sector.
This funding will support our efforts to purchase equipment and tooling to secure new business, in addition to supporting our heating project to significantly improve our energy efficiency.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans yesterday said:
ZF Automotive is a well established and important employer for Pontypool and the surrounding area with many long serving staff.
The funding will help the business decarbonise and optimise its operations, bringing highly sought after contracts with Jaguar Land Rover to Wales and upskilling staff as a result.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/over-60-jobs-be-safeguarded-car-parts-manufacturer
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government extends funding for coastal capacity building10/06/2025 14:05:00
Coastal communities across Wales will receive continued support as the Welsh Government extends its successful Coastal Capacity Building Scheme for two more years.
Young carers encouraged to benefit from support10/06/2025 11:05:00
As Carers Week begins, a new Welsh Government campaign aims to help young people recognise when they are carers and connect them with available support.
GPs trained to spot endometriosis earlier09/06/2025 16:05:00
GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to help improve women's care and diagnosis.
Community heroes celebrated during Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of lives across Wales have been improved by volunteers whose vital work has been celebrated by the Welsh Government during national Volunteers Week.
First Minister and Future Generations Commissioner visit Borth climate change project09/06/2025 11:33:00
A solar panel project that powers a GP surgery in Ceredigion provided the venue for the First Minister and the Future Generations Commissioner to discuss Wales' sustainable future recently.
Spending more than a penny on toilet upgrades across Mid Wales09/06/2025 09:20:00
Public conveniences on key travel routes across Powys are to benefit from significant upgrades thanks to almost £500,000 of funding.
Domestic abuse practice guidance: Cafcass Cymru06/06/2025 14:05:00
Cafcass Cymru is pleased to announce the publication of its Domestic Abuse Practice Guidance suite.
New research finds strong trends towards Welsh language place names06/06/2025 12:05:00
Research on how property, street, and business names are changing across Wales shows a clear shift towards using Welsh language place names.
Ceredigion school embraces Welsh medium education journey06/06/2025 09:20:00
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford visited Ysgol Henry Richard in Tregaron, praising its progress toward Welsh-medium education.