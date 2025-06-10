Over 60 jobs to be safeguarded at car parts manufacturer

Support from the Welsh Government is set to help create and safeguard more than 60 jobs at a Torfaen car parts manufacturer, helping it secure valuable new business with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

ZF Automotive UK Ltd, which supplies parts to car brands worldwide, will receive £432,000 in funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund.

This will allow Pontypool-based business, which mainly manufactures brake callipers, to upgrade a production line for the JLR contract.

An increased focus on productivity enhancements will see staff develop new skills in manufacturing processes, with opportunities for apprenticeships and graduates also created.

The funding will also help ZF Automotive replace its gas heating system, which is over 50 years old, and improve energy efficiency at its site. This will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Steven McKenzie, Director of Operations at ZF Automotive UK Ltd yesterday said:

Our team in Pontypool is passionately working to continually improve our manufacturing operations, to ensure competitiveness in a challenging automotive sector. This funding will support our efforts to purchase equipment and tooling to secure new business, in addition to supporting our heating project to significantly improve our energy efficiency.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans yesterday said: