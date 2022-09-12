NHS England
Over 65s can now book autumn COVID booster
People aged 65 and over will be able to book their autumn COVID booster through the national booking system from today, meaning five million more people can now top up their protection ahead of winter.
The NHS Covid vaccine service is also now offering appointments to carers and pregnant women, with bookings able to be made online or over the phone.
People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed, and frontline health and care workers have been able to book their latest booster dose since last Wednesday – with appointments starting from today.
As with previous campaigns, those most at risk will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.
Around 26 million people across England will be eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks.
NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping Covid-19 on the backfoot, and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk. From today those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab. If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible.”
Dozens of hospital hubs will also join the latest booster drive – delivering the jab to members of the public as well as their own staff and administering the flu vaccine where possible.
Those eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks, include over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and housebound people and pregnant women, in line with guidance set out by the JCVI.
Those with weakened immune systems are already able to self-declare and attend walk-ins to make getting the extra protection as easy as possible. Health and care workers can also book through national booking services.
From this month, the NHS is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and COVID jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/09/over-65s-can-now-book-autumn-covid-booster/
