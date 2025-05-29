Department for Business & Trade
Over £7.4 million put back in working people’s pockets by employers
Employers who have left workers over £7.4 million out of pocket by failing to pay the National Living and National Minimum Wage named.
- More money put into the pockets of hardworking people, as government delivers the biggest upgrade to worker’s rights in a generation, as part of the Plan for Change
- Workers will be paid over £7.4 million by employers after nearly 60,000 workers have been left out of pocket.
- Action builds on recent uplift to the National Living and National Minimum Wage which puts £1,400 into the pockets of workers and families across the UK
Nearly 60,000 workers who have been left out of pocket will be repaid over £7.4 million the Government has announced today [Thursday 29th May] in its latest move to Make Work Pay.
This follows a significant uplift to the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage - putting £1,400 into the pockets of full-time workers on NLW and supporting millions of families across the country - as well as the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation under the Employment Rights Bill.
As part of the Plan for Change, this Government’s priority is to grow the economy and raise living standards. A strong economy can only be built when people have financial security whilst in work and robust enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.
The 518 employers and businesses named today have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.
Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said:
There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.
Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.
Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said:
We welcome today’s publication. Underpayment leaves workers out of pocket and disadvantages the majority of employers who do abide by the rules.
These naming rounds play an important part in ensuring that all workers receive their full wages and that they are aware there is support for them to ensure that they do.
Putting more money into the pockets of the lowest paid increases workers’ financial security, offers stability to help increase staff retention and lowers recruitment costs for businesses in the long run. Whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the Government is clear that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.
Ahead of permanently lowering tax rates for high street retail, hospitality, and leisure (RHL) from 2026/27, we have prevented the current RHL relief from ending this April, extending it for one year to ensure that over 250,000 RHL properties see a full 40 per cent reduction on their liability, and we have frozen the small business multiplier.
Notes to Editors:
- If workers suspect they are being underpaid, they can visit gov.uk/checkyourpay to find out more about what they can do.
- Workers can also call the Acas helpline on 0300 123 1100 or visit their website for free, impartial and confidential advice or complain to HMRC at Pay and work rights helpline and complaints
- The minimum wage law applies to all parts of the UK.
- Employers should always carry out the necessary checks – see the guidance: Calculating the Minimum Wage
- HMRC consider all complaints from workers, so workers are being reminded to check their pay with advice available through the Check your pay website
- National Living Wage and National Minimum wage rates:
|2024 rate
|2025 rate
|National Living Wage (21 and over)
|£11.44
|£12.21
|18 to 20
|£8.60
|£10.00
|Under 18
|£6.40
|£7.55
|Apprentice
|£6.40
|£7.55
|1. Capita Business Services Ltd, City of London, EC2V, failed to pay £1,154,461.97 to 5,543 workers.
|2. Pizzaexpress (Restaurants) Limited, Croydon, CR0, failed to pay £760,701.61 to 8,470 workers.
|3. Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd, Birmingham, B3, failed to pay £478,282.71 to 41 workers.
|4. L. Rowland & Company (Retail) Limited , Runcorn, WA7, failed to pay £307,342.87 to 2,293 workers.
|5. Templar Corporation Limited, Lewisham, SE16, failed to pay £298,143.12 to 26 workers.
|6. Lidl Great Britain Limited, Merton, SW19, failed to pay £286,437.18 to 3,423 workers.
|7. British Airways PLC, Harmondsworth, UB7, failed to pay £231,276.10 to 2,165 workers.
|8. Scottish Midland Co-operative Society Limited, Newbridge, EH28, failed to pay £186,883.56 to 1,795 workers.
|9. Interserve (Facilities Management) Ltd, Lambeth, SE1, failed to pay £177,268.08 to 2,297 workers.
|10. Prezzo Limited, Woodford Green, IG8, failed to pay £163,702.67 to 2,550 workers.
|11. Halfords Ltd, Redditch, B98, failed to pay £140,829.79 to 4,341 workers.
|12. The Southern Co-Operative Limited , Portsmouth, PO6, failed to pay £126,739.33 to 2,300 workers.
|13. TUI UK Retail Limited, Luton, LU2, failed to pay £107,611.04 to 2,044 workers.
|14. Heart Of England Co-Operative Society Limited, Coventry, CV6, failed to pay £90,870.95 to 1,017 workers.
|15. CDS (Superstores International) Limited, Plymouth, PL6, failed to pay £89,158.47 to 1,648 workers.
|16. Day Lewis PLC, Croydon, CR0, failed to pay £82,819.47 to 604 workers.
|17. Petrogas Group UK Limited, Ampthill, MK45, failed to pay £63,026.69 to 602 workers.
|18. Mr Guiseppe Caruso , London, W2, failed to pay £59,780.03 to 2 workers.
|19. William Strike Limited, Carlisle, CA6, failed to pay £56,657.01 to 798 workers.
|20. Property Management Services (NI) Limited, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £54,852.44 to 414 workers.
|21. Coghlan Lodges Limited, Uxbridge, UB8, failed to pay £52,062.45 to 45 workers.
|22. Ant Marketing Limited, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £46,260.65 to 340 workers.
|23. Maclean Services (L) Limited, London, W2, failed to pay £43,583.26 to 781 workers.
|24. ABM Aviation UK Limited, Hounslow, TW6, failed to pay £40,243.10 to 880 workers.
|25. Malvern Tyres (Wholesale) Limited, Gloucester, GL1, failed to pay £39,012.15 to 158 workers.
|26. Halfords Autocentres Limited, Redditch, B98, failed to pay £38,470.94 to 760 workers.
|27. J M McGill Ltd, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £38,178.62 to 364 workers.
|28. R.T. Stuart Limited, Methil, KY8, failed to pay £37,384.89 to 310 workers.
|29. Deluxe Beds Ltd, Huddersfield, HD2, failed to pay £27,233.68 to 64 workers.
|30. Freedom Hotels West Limited, Nr Fort William, PH49, failed to pay £26,814.06 to 37 workers.
|31. Mytime Active, Orpington, BR6, failed to pay £26,414.51 to 414 workers.
|32. Parkdean Resorts UK Limited, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £26,360.91 to 291 workers.
|33. Whitakers Chocolates Limited, Skipton, BD23, failed to pay £26,183.83 to 141 workers.
|34. Suttons Tankers Limited, Widnes, WA8, failed to pay £25,631.33 to 35 workers.
|35. Health Care Resourcing Group Limited, Prescot, L34, failed to pay £25,344.45 to 86 workers.
|36. Veecare Ltd, Loughton, IG10, failed to pay £23,567.49 to 168 workers.
|37. Meridian Marlow Ltd, Marlow, SL7, failed to pay £22,993.97 to 66 workers.
|38. Managing Care Limited, Croydon, CR9, failed to pay £21,834.52 to 83 workers.
|39. Mr Sri Krishna Ratnasinkam and Mrs Saraswathy Ratnasinkam , Ringmer, BN8, failed to pay £20,504.98 to 1 worker.
|40. M Buckingham & Company Limited
|, Maulden, MK45, failed to pay £20,361.01 to 3 workers.
|41. Regency Hotel (Northern Ireland) Limited, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £19,952.21 to 201 workers.
|42. Baxters Food Group Limited, Fochabers, IV32, failed to pay £19,765.00 to 62 workers.
|43. Thrive Childcare and Education Limited, Musselburgh, EH21, failed to pay £19,420.47 to 24 workers.
|44. Hillgate Investments Limited, Rotherhithe , SE16, failed to pay £19,358.74 to 40 workers.
|45. Hilton UK Hotels Limited, Watford, WD24, failed to pay £18,924.07 to 20 workers.
|46. Oscar Mayer Limited, Chard, TA20, failed to pay £18,830.92 to 172 workers.
|47. BA Cityflyer Limited, West Drayton, UB7, failed to pay £17,988.39 to 102 workers.
|48. Crystal Property Cleaning Ltd, Twickenham, TW2, failed to pay £17,767.18 to 1 worker.
|49. Key Care And Support Ltd, Manchester, M34, failed to pay £17,649.66 to 189 workers.
|50. Sean Elliott, Ballymena, BT42, failed to pay £17,518.00 to 1 worker.
|51. YTC Limited, Driffield, YO25, failed to pay £17,194.32 to 226 workers.
|52. Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd, Gibraltar, GX11, failed to pay £17,155.36 to 1 worker.
|53. Wargrave Auto Centre Limited , Hounslow, TW5, failed to pay £17,114.70 to 37 workers.
|54. Lawrence Davis Design Limited, Stoke On Trent, ST1, failed to pay £16,936.97 to 2 workers.
|55. BJ Bright Day Nurseries Limited, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £16,759.85 to 19 workers.
|56. Thorntons Limited, Alfreton, DE55, failed to pay £16,449.00 to 444 workers.
|57. 24/7 Security and Events Ltd, Driffield, YO25, failed to pay £15,962.00 to 74 workers.
|58. Winemark The Winemerchants Limited, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £15,738.33 to 186 workers.
|59. Anochrome Limited, Walsall, WS2, failed to pay £15,600.86 to 49 workers.
|60. Allen Day Associates Limited, Bidwell, LU5, failed to pay £15,525.26 to 387 workers.
|61. Equitas Solicitors Limited, Preston, PR2, failed to pay £15,412.15 to 72 workers.
|62. Kingwood Limited, Wokingham, RG40, failed to pay £15,090.99 to 1 worker.
|63. The Eastbury (Sherbourne) Limited, Sherborne, DT9, failed to pay £14,813.03 to 7 workers.
|64. Elmoreton Limited, Belfast, BT7, failed to pay £14,782.81 to 391 workers.
|65. Elliott Baxter & Company Limited , Farnborough, GU12, failed to pay £14,411.44 to 43 workers.
|66. MA Bureau Limited, Croydon, CR0, failed to pay £13,226.91 to 6 workers.
|67. Moto Hospitality Limited, Toddington, LU5, failed to pay £13,164.96 to 734 workers.
|68. Slo Drinks Limited, Stockport, SK3, failed to pay £12,716.05 to 1 worker.
|69. The Crown Hotel (Colne) Limited, Colne, BB8, failed to pay £12,642.18 to 2 workers.
|70. EA Coaching Ltd, Birmingham, B34, failed to pay £12,378.25 to 18 workers.
|71. Hydes’ Brewery Limited, Salford, M50, failed to pay £12,281.18 to 176 workers.
|72. Elior UK PLC, Macclesfield, SK11, failed to pay £12,198.61 to 496 workers.
|73. Savoy Tyres Limited, Kingston Upon Hull, HU8, failed to pay £11,921.60 to 6 workers.
|74. PK Sales & Lettings Ltd, Greenwich, SE18, failed to pay £11,885.46 to 5 workers.
|75. Quokka Solutions Ltd, Sunderland , SR5, failed to pay £11,605.84 to 15 workers.
|76. Elix-Irr Consulting Services Limited, London, EC2V, failed to pay £11,101.13 to 21 workers.
|77. Go To The Venue Limited, Oswestry, SY11, failed to pay £10,974.19 to 21 workers.
|78. JWDW Limited, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £10,699.64 to 21 workers.
|79. Mr Stuart Benson, Heywood, OL10, failed to pay £10,600.34 to 1 worker.
|80. Philip Russell Limited, Belfast, BT6, failed to pay £10,507.58 to 111 workers.
|81. Energy Kidz Ltd, Wokingham , RG41, failed to pay £10,479.36 to 199 workers.
|82. ABC Pre-School Limited, Culcheth, WA3, failed to pay £10,393.39 to 16 workers.
|83. YAM 110 Limited, Bradford, BD8, failed to pay £10,021.48 to 22 workers.
|84. Lord Charles P Courtenay, Kenton, EX6, failed to pay £9,930.78 to 1 worker.
|85. React Homecare Ltd, Mansfield, NG21, failed to pay £9,907.42 to 127 workers.
|86. Lutonestateandlettings Ltd, Luton, LU3, failed to pay £9,887.66 to 4 workers.
|87. Jill Birt, Bolton, BL5, failed to pay £9,819.79 to 3 workers.
|88. The House That Jack Built (Day Nursery) Limited, Marlow, SL7, failed to pay £9,810.00 to 8 workers.
|89. IWE Services Limited, Staxton, YO12, failed to pay £9,803.34 to 3 workers.
|90. At Home - Specialists in Care Ltd, Pocklington, YO42, failed to pay £9,737.27 to 26 workers.
|91. Mr Albert Cepa, Chesterfield, S40, failed to pay £9,677.33 to 4 workers.
|92. Top Gas Heating & Plumbing Limited, Bristol, BS15, failed to pay £9,675.90 to 4 workers.
|93. Brookfield Retail Ltd, Dewsbury, WF12, failed to pay £9,544.19 to 52 workers.
|94. Clock House Farm Limited, Maidstone, ME17, failed to pay £9,384.53 to 69 workers.
|95. Panic Deliveries Limited, Oldbury , B69, failed to pay £9,362.96 to 29 workers.
|96. Steve Kane Painting & Decorating Limited, Doncaster, DN3, failed to pay £9,317.13 to 11 workers.
|97. Wine Inns Limited, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £9,295.35 to 103 workers.
|98. SOS Homecare Ltd, Stretford, M32, failed to pay £9,186.36 to 293 workers.
|99. Parkway Derby Limited, Derby, DE24, failed to pay £9,083.64 to 11 workers.
|100. Lashes Nails and Brows Ltd, Thornton Heath, CR7, failed to pay £9,074.84 to 3 workers.
|101. Mrs Carol Olsen , Bedlington, NE22, failed to pay £8,988.13 to 25 workers.
|102. Teddy Bear Nursery Limited, Rochdale, OL16, failed to pay £8,982.22 to 32 workers.
|103. R.H. Wilson (Chemists) Limited, Blackburn, BB1, failed to pay £8,925.53 to 11 workers.
|104. Mr James Westcott, Newport, PO30, failed to pay £8,587.49 to 33 workers.
|105. Mr Orhan Esen, Dumfries, DG1, failed to pay £8,513.17 to 5 workers.
|106. Waterloo and Taunton Conservative Club, Ashton-Under-Lyne, OL7, failed to pay £8,468.51 to 3 workers.
|107. Aramark Limited, Leeds, LS16, failed to pay £8,407.77 to 154 workers.
|108. Mr Mario Wood, Stalybridge, SK15, failed to pay £8,040.26 to 3 workers.
|109. Mr Paul S Clerehugh T/A , Henley-On-Thames, RG9, failed to pay £8,029.07 to 20 workers.
|110. Waggon & Horses (Matley) Ltd, Stalybridge, SK15, failed to pay £8,016.08 to 57 workers.
|111. Rice Solutions Limited, Southport, PR8, failed to pay £7,921.26 to 2 workers.
|112. UK Hairdressers 2019 Limited, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £7,870.93 to 13 workers.
|113. LIBERTY MUSIC PR LTD, Brighton, BN1, failed to pay £7,663.84 to 3 workers.
|114. Turkuaz Limited, Cheadle, SK8, failed to pay £7,655.93 to 3 workers.