Over £75,000 of National Lottery funding bringing Birmingham communities together on 9 & 10 September

Groups across Birmingham are celebrating being awarded over £75,000 of National Lottery funding to host community-led activities this weekend, as part of the first West Midlands Mayor’s Community Weekend since the pandemic.

Taking place on 9 and 10 September 2023, the weekend returns thanks to a partnership between Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK. The Mayor’s Community Weekend aims to celebrate the strength and diversity of West Midlands’ communities by bringing people together.

Events taking place in Birmingham include an autumn celebration event at Martineau Gardens in Edgbaston who will be hosting a family-friendly green fete in their community garden. Every Little Helps CIC’s Giant Adventures weekend will give young people aged 8 to 16 years the chance to try outdoor adventure activities including skiing, rock climbing and boating in Sparkhill.

SHINE@NechellsPOD based in Nechells will celebrate with a community picnic, providing food, music and arts and crafts to create a welcoming environment for all generations. Creative Active Lives CIC in Selly Oak will host a gaming event for children with physical and learning disabilities filled with games, crafts, and sensory activities. Meanwhile The Spearhead Trust in Druid’s Heath will host a picnic at Bells Farmhouse, providing local people, including those living in some of the area’s high-rise flats, with food and entertainment on the green space within the farmhouse grounds.

SHINE@NechellsPOD

Groups across the West Midlands have been awarded over £170,000 of National Lottery funding to host 100 community-led activities over the weekend. Events will encourage people to engage with their communities, bring different groups together to strengthen connections, and build new relationships. The events will see people from all backgrounds connecting with each other and with their environment, highlighting what voluntary action can achieve in the community.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said: “We know just what a remarkable source of strength our region's diverse communities continue to be. That’s why I’m so pleased that – after a Covid induced hiatus – the Mayor’s Community Weekend is back. Coming up this Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September – in conjunction with The National Lottery Community Fund – we've provided grassroots grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to all areas of the West Midlands. This will be a wonderful opportunity for local people to come together - celebrating community spirit at its very best. I cannot wait to see it all in action.”

Nicola Thurbon, Head of Regional Funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we are connecting communities across the West Midlands for this exciting weekend of events which are designed, led by and open to local people. The groups we have awarded funding to – and the large number of excellent applications we received - are testament to the creativity and commitment of diverse communities in the West Midlands. We hope everyone has a great Mayor’s Community Weekend.”

John Mothersole, England Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’re delighted to announce these events, made possible by National Lottery players and the support of the Mayor of the West Midlands. I’d like to thank every single community group that took the time to apply for grants.

“Our new strategy commits us to turbo charging our support for grassroots projects like these, while tackling the big social issues facing communities yesterday. Across two days of innovative, community-led events and activities, we’re bringing people together to celebrate being part of their community and make something amazing happen on their doorstep.”

Earlier this summer, The National Lottery Community Fund unveiled its new seven-year strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute £4 billion of funding by 2030 – with a focus on four key missions where it wants to make the biggest impact. These are to support communities to come together; be environmentally sustainable; help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more about the Mayor’s Community Weekend and the events taking place across the West Midlands, you can see listings here www.wmca.org.uk/the-mayor/mayor-s-community-weekend/.