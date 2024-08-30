WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Over 8 in 10 zero-hours contract workers want regular hours – TUC poll reveals
Poll reveals that three-quarters of people on zero-hours contracts have experienced financial difficulty due to lack of work
- Survey shows “one-sided nature” of zero-hours contracts with shifts cancelled regularly and people feeling they have to work when unwell
- TUC says forthcoming Employment Rights Bill is “badly needed” to drive up employment standards and to make work pay
The vast majority of workers on zero-hours contracts want regular hours, according to a new TUC poll published today (Friday).
The poll of zero-hours contract workers reveals that over 8 in 10 (84%) want regular hours of work – compared to just 1 in 7 (14%) who don’t.
Financial pressures
The poll reveals that many zero-hours workers are struggling financially due to being underemployed.
Three-quarters (75%) of those polled say they have experienced difficulty meeting living expenses due to not being offered enough hours.
This is backed up by other findings from the poll which show that:
- Two-thirds of (66%) of people employed on zero-hours contracts are seeking extra work.
- Well over half (58%) of zero-hours workers’ requests for more hours are being refused by employers.
One-way flexibility
The TUC says the poll also shows the one-sided nature of zero-hours contracts:
- Over half of zero-hours contract workers (52%) have had shifts cancelled at less than 24 hours’ notice.
- Two-thirds (66%) of zero-hours contract workers say they received no compensation for cancelled shifts – with just 1 in 20 (5%) fully compensated.
- Over three-quarters (76%) say they felt they had to work despite feeling unwell.
Work-life balance
The poll also reveals how many zero-hours contract workers have struggled to balance caring responsibilities and family commitments with their work:
- Half (50%) say they have experienced difficulty managing childcare with their work. And this number rises to two-thirds (67%) for mothers on zero-hours contracts.
- Three-quarters (76%) say they have missed out on a planned family or social event due to needing to work.
The poll shows that mums (35%) and carers (38%) on ZHCs are more likely than those not on ZHCs (22% and 20% respectively) to often find it hard to manage care alongside their work – putting paid to the idea that ZHCs are the best way to help working parents and carers balance paid work and unpaid caring commitments.
The majority (80%) of students on zero-hours contracts also reported that they had experienced difficulties managing studying and education alongside their work.
The poll further reveals that even amongst the minority of zero-hours contract workers who report working in this way because of their need for flexibility (for care or for study) – 6 in 10 (61%) – would prefer a contract with guaranteed shifts (compared to less than a quarter, 23% of this group for whom this arrangement would not be preferable)
Making work pay
The TUC says the findings highlight the importance of the government’s forthcoming Employment Rights Bill that will ban the use of zero-hours contracts and other exploitative practices.
Analysis published by the union body in June revealed that 4.1 million people in the UK were currently employed in low-paid and insecure work – including around 1 million workers on zero-hours contracts.
Separate TUC polling published in July revealed that the vast majority (67%) of voters in Britain – across the political spectrum – support banning zero-hours contracts by offering all workers a contract that reflects their normal hours of work and compensation for cancelled shifts.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Most people on zero-hours contracts would much rather have the security of guaranteed hours and to be able to plan their lives properly.
“The so-called ‘flexibility’ these contracts offer is hugely one-sided with shifts regularly cancelled at the last minute – often without any compensation.
“I would challenge anyone to try and survive on a zero-hours contract not knowing from week to week how much work they will have.
“It’s time to drive up employment standards in this country and to make work pay for everyone.
“The government’s forthcoming employment rights bill will help create a level playing field – and stop good employers from being undercut by the bad.”
Mubin Haq – Chief Executive of the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust – said:
“The major problem with zero-hours contracts is the insecurity they cause and the knock-on effects on people’s daily lives.
“From participating in family and social events, to balancing caring responsibilities, those on zero-hours contracts report greater challenges.
“Moreover, the financial penalties are significant with just a third receiving any compensation for loss of income. Addressing problems such as this are essential to delivering greater financial security.”
Julian Richer – Founder and Managing Director of Richer Sounds, and Founder of the Zero-Hours Justice campaign – said:
“Most people work for good employers who pay decent wages and provide secure conditions.
“Working people need basic security, to know when they will be working and how much they will earn. But a minority of employers exploit the ability to hire people on zero-hours contracts.
“It is time to rid the economy of these contracts so that every worker who wants a secure contract can have one.
“Driving up employment standards is in everyone's interests. A ban on exploitative zero-hours contracts is well overdue.”
Editors Note’s
- About the poll: The poll was conducted by strategic opinion researcher Peter McLeod between 9 and 21 May 2024. It is a nationally representative online survey of 2458 people aged 16 and over in Britain who are in full- or part-time employment. The sample is weighted to the demographic profile of Great Britain’s working population. It includes over-samples of people on Zero-Hours Contracts (n=300 before weighting), Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic workers (n=400 before weighting), and students (n=309 before weighting). Peter ran the London office of Washington, D.C.-based pollster GQR Research from 2017 to 2022 and now works independently.
- Congress 2024 will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 8 September to Wednesday 11 September. Media passes can be obtained by visiting www.tuc.org.uk/applying-media-or-external-visitor-credentials The deadline for obtaining free media accreditation has now passed. Late applications will be subject to a £75 + VAT administration fee. Passes will be processed and sent out from the end of August. For more information, please contact the press office.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Plan for growth by turning unfit planning system into a magnet for investment30/08/2024 11:05:00
The CBI is calling on the Government to mark the consultation to the National Planning Policy Framework as the ‘start of their ambition’ to reform the planning system.
NHS Confederation - Report lays bare significant financial challenges in the NHS30/08/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the news that all health boards in Wales breached their break even duty amid deepening financial pressures.
UK Space Agency: John McFall flies the flag for space and sport at Paralympics29/08/2024 12:15:00
John McFall, a member of the ESA astronaut reserve, took part in the Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris yesterday evening.
CBI - Costs rise across the services sector, as investment plans are cut29/08/2024 10:25:00
Costs per person employed in the services sector grew at an accelerated pace over the last quarter, far above the long-run average, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Service Sector Survey.
NHS Confederation - More staffing and patient care cuts likely unless government addresses growing NHS deficit28/08/2024 16:20:00
NHS leaders need to see some new funding immediately so health systems can prepare for what will be another very difficult winter.
TUC - Half of LGBT+ workers have been bullied or harassed at work – new TUC poll28/08/2024 11:25:00
New TUC poll finds more than 1 in 2 LGBT+ people have experienced bullying or harassment at work in the last 5 years
CBI Distributive Trades Survey August 202427/08/2024 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell for the third consecutive month in the year to August, albeit at a slower pace than in July, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
NHS Confederation: Community providers innovating to tackle workforce crisis27/08/2024 11:05:00
Providers are developing innovative solutions to recruitment and retention challenges amid concerns staffing shortages could destabilise services.
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results26/08/2024 09:10:00
Tom MacInnes, Interim Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results for Q1 2024-2025 which show that Royal Mail have not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post between April and June 2024