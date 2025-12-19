Over 837,000 winter heating payments made

Scotland benefits from the strongest package of winter heating support

Over 837,000 payments have been made to people across the country to help with heating costs this winter – thanks to a unique package of support that provides more for people in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK.

More than 268,500 payments for Child Winter Heating Payment and Winter Heating Payment – support only available in Scotland – have been paid and are likely to have already landed in people’s bank accounts.

Child Winter Heating Payment supports families caring for children with the highest disability support needs and the vast majority of payments have already been made.

Winter Heating Payment is a guaranteed, annual payment for people receiving certain benefits. This is irrespective of how cold the temperature gets outside, unlike the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Cold Weather Payment which is only paid if the average temperature reaches, or is forecast to reach, freezing or below for a full week.

Over 568,000 Pension Age Winter Heating Payments have been paid to people aged 66 and over. This has replaced the DWP Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland and is at a higher rate than elsewhere in the UK. Payments will continue to be made throughout the winter.

All Social Security Scotland winter payments are automatic with no need to apply.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Costs are rising and there will be many people struggling with household bills this winter.

“That’s why the Scottish Government is taking action and will deliver the strongest package of winter support than anywhere else in the UK.

“We’re providing winter help, no matter the weather and I’m pleased that over three quarters of a million payments have already been made to do just that.”

Joe Cluxton, energy coordinator at FEL, a service that provides free home energy advice to residents in the Forth Valley added: "We welcome the range of winter heating support delivered by Social Security Scotland as a means to address fuel poverty and the rising cost of heating our homes.

“The cost of living crisis may drive some to keep the heating off or too low in homes with vulnerable residents, and this is a valuable move to keep people safe through the coldest seasons.”

Background

Payment figures are based on management information sourced from Social Security Scotland’s case management system and include payments issued up to 14 December 2025. Child Winter Heating Payment, Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment management information release to 14 December 2025 - Social Security Scotland

Payments for Child Winter Heating Payment began in October 2025 and payments for Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment in November 2025.

Winter Heating Payment

It is estimated that 475,000 people will receive Winter Heating Payment this winter.

Most people will receive their automatic payment by the end of December 2025. Payments will continue to be made until the end of February 2026. The payment for winter 2025/26 is £59.75

Find out more on Winter Heating Payment at Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Child Winter Heating Payment

Families of almost 45,000 disabled children and young people are estimated to be supported with Child Winter Heating Payment in 2025/26. It is paid automatically to the families of children and young people under 19 who receive the highest levels of disability support. The payment for winter 2025/26 is £255.80

For further information visit Child Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment

We expect over 880,000 pensioners will benefit from support though Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. The Scottish Fiscal Commission have forecast that around 1.055 million payments will be made in winter 2025-26, with the number of payments recovered estimated to be 169,000. Fiscal Update: August 2025

Payments began in November and will continue to be paid throughout the winter. The majority of payments will be made by end of December 2025.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payments for 2025/26 are between £101.70 and £305.10 depending on circumstances.

For pensioners with a taxable income of over £35,000, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will take it back during 2026/27.

For more information on Pension Age Winter Heating Payment visit Pension Age Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

For more information on FEL Scotland visit FEL Scotland