Over 90% of Halloween costumes sold online don’t comply with UK laws

Trading Standards body test purchase reveals that basic product safety rules are not being met and poses questions about the safety of products sold by third-party sellers via online marketplaces.

An investigation by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has uncovered alarming levels of non-compliance among children’s Halloween costumes sold by overseas third-party sellers through online marketplaces. Of the products assessed, 91% failed to meet UK legal requirements, with issues ranging from missing safety warnings and traceability information to wider labelling and compliance failures. The findings highlight the significant risks posed by products entering the UK market through online platforms and reinforce calls for stronger measures to prevent unsafe goods from reaching consumers.

One of the Halloween costume items purchased from OnBuy featured a disturbing description for a product aimed at children of the age range of 3-8 years. The web cloak is described by the seller as ‘Sexy spider cloak will make you much more charming. Put it on and play with your partners’. This cloak also failed on labelling requirements as it simply did not have one. CTSI is concerned about the selling of products intended for young children with sexualised descriptions and it raises serious questions about the checks marketplaces carry out on the listings they host.

Of the 11 children’s Halloween costumes randomly purchased from third-party sellers operating through major online marketplaces, including OnBuy, Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Shein and TikTok Shop, 10 were found to be non-compliant with UK product safety requirements. While the failures identified related primarily to labelling and product information requirements, these findings likely indicate wider compliance concerns that are not immediately visible to consumers.

In the absence of safety information, parents and carers don’t know about any hidden risks with a product so they can’t take precautions when giving it to their children. In the absence of traceability information, consumers can’t report safety concerns to the importer or manufacturer and will find it difficult to make a claim in the event the product causes harm. It also makes it difficult for regulators such as Trading Standards to identify the business responsible for compliance.

The high level of non-compliance in this investigation raises serious questions about the robustness of checks being undertaken by the individual sellers themselves and the online marketplaces before products are made available to UK consumers.

To highlight the potential dangers of unsafe Halloween costumes, CTSI partnered with the London Fire Brigade to carry out real-world fire demonstrations at Woodford Fire Station. Replicating common Halloween scenarios involving flames that could be found in candles used to light pumpkins, the tests showed how quickly a child’s costume can ignite when exposed to a naked flame.

Children's fancy dress costumes are classed as toys and therefore should meet flammability standards to protect from a fire risk. Compliant costumes should carry a UKCA or CE marking on the packaging, along with the name and address of a UK manufacturer or importer so that the seller can be traced if something goes wrong. Some must also include the warning ‘Keep away from fire’.

CTSI advises consumers to:

Always buy from reputable retailers. If you do buy from an online marketplace then buy from a UK based seller

Check the packaging for a UKCA or CE mark, and for the name and address of a UK-based manufacturer or importer. Safety warnings should be present where required

Read all of the safety information, both on the label and in the online listing

Research the seller by checking reviews and ratings, and be wary of ‘too good to be true’ deals

Check the costume has not been recalled by visiting the Government website

Remember that homemade is not always safer, as cotton, netting, felt and synthetic fabrics can all be highly flammable

Report anything suspicious to the online marketplace, request a refund, and report it to Trading Standards via the relevant consumer services (see below)

Safety tips from the London Fire Brigade:

Once you’ve bought or made a fancy-dress costume, remember:

Do not use naked flames

Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks instead

Pop some regular clothes under the costume for a layer of protection

Teach kids to 'stop, drop and roll' if their costume catches fire. Have a few practise attempts and remind them to cover their face with their hands

If you're out after dark consider adding reflective tape or glow sticks to the costume to stay visible

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