Department for Work and Pensions
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Over 900 young people visit Bristol's first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair
More than 900 young people attended Bristol's first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, meeting some of the UK’s largest businesses – exploring jobs, apprenticeships, training and work experience.
- Jobs Fair promoted opportunities at 40 of the UK’s largest businesses, including GXO, Holiday Inn, and EDF.
- 193 interviews were secured after employers connected with young people to showcase jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities in the region.
- Jobs Fair is part of Government’s wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion investment, helping young people build a strong career path.
More than 900 young people attended Bristol’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, meeting some of the UK’s largest businesses – exploring jobs, apprenticeships, training and work experience.
Young people were given direct access to some of the UK’s biggest employers across aerospace, manufacturing, hospitality and construction industries, including GXO, Ocado, Holiday Inn and GKN.
The Youth Guarantee is the Government’s package of reforms aimed at giving every young person the chance to earn or learn, from local Youth Hubs to fully funded paid jobs for young people furthest from the labour market.
Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs take place across the country, providing direct access to employers for young people and often leading to job offers being made on the day.
In Bristol, 193 interviews were secured due to employers being able to provide attendees with live updates on vacancies and recruitment processes.
During the event, young people received hands on advice on looking for job opportunities, completing applications, and preparing for interviews, giving them the confidence and skills they need to take the first step towards employment.
Workshops were held to ensure young people are able to make the most of the opportunities available to them, with one session seeing Google help jobseekers understand how to sensibly use AI to enhance their CV, prepare for interviews and plan their career goals.
Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith said:
The Jobs Fair in Bristol shows what’s possible when employers and young job seekers come face to face.
With an attendance at the Fair of over a thousand, it’s clear young people have the drive and the right attitude to work, and we’re determined to match that by providing the opportunities, skills and confidence they need to take their next step into work.
Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs have already been delivered in Blackpool, Glasgow, Cardiff, London and Leeds. These events have resulted in over 1000 young people already moving into jobs, work experiences or training opportunities.
The event reinforced the Government’s commitment that all young people under 25 should be offered one of the following high-quality pathways:
- Employment
- Continued education
- An apprenticeship
- A traineeship, a work experience placement or Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)
Bristol Jobs Fair forms the latest step in the Government’s work to boost opportunity to support young people into employment or training. The youth employment support package, backed by £2.5 billion investment, will support almost one million young people, creating 500,000 opportunities, 55,000 guaranteed jobs for the long-term unemployed, and over 360 Youth Hubs across Great Britain.
The Government will deliver at least one Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair in every region of Great Britain, reaching opportunities to young people in every postcode and devolving skills powers to best meets the needs of local residents and businesses
Kate Alessi, Managing Director and Vice President at Google UK & Ireland said:
Ensuring that young people have the opportunity to reach their full potential is vital for our future workforce. That’s why we’re proud to support Bristol’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, delivering training sessions that demonstrate how young jobseekers can practically leverage AI tools during their job search.
Whether it’s refining a CV, planning career goals, or preparing for an interview, our ultimate aspiration is to equip the next generation with the skills and digital confidence required to step into meaningful employment and kickstart rewarding careers.
Additional Information:
Over 45 employers and providers from across Bristol and the southeast attended the jobs fair, including:
- The King’s Trust Bristol
- 1625IP
- Skills Connect Bristol
- Off the Record
- Ace Recruitment
- Airbus
- GKN
- Griffiths
- JGW+
- O’Neill and Brennan
- TUI
- Avyens
- Avon & Somerset Police
- HMRC
- NHS Foundation Trust
- South West Ambulance Service
- Bristol City Council Early Years
- Es Educare
- Prospero Education
- Protal Education
- Brandon Trust
- St Peters Hospice
- LiveWest
- Everyone Active
- Bristol Old Vic
- Hilton Hotels
- Holiday Inn
- Jubilee
- Lil’ Nashville
- Lounges
- EDF
- Smyths Toys
- Timpson Ltd
- Co-operative Group
- DHL
- GXO
- GWR
- Ocado
- Pilgrims Europe
- Royal Mail
- DCS
- Western Training Provider Network
- Staffline
- Limpson Ltd
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-900-young-people-visit-bristols-first-youth-guarantee-jobs-fair
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