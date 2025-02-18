Over a million workers on zero-hours contracts shows need for Employment Rights Bill

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show over a million workers remain on zero-hours contracts, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“A decade of inaction on insecure work has left a legacy of over a million workers on zero-hours contracts. That’s why it’s so important to improve security at work and stop these exploitative working practices. The Employment Rights Bill will rightly ban them.

“There are some better signs in the employment data. But ministers must keep their focus on supporting jobs. The government's industrial strategy and infrastructure plans are an opportunity to create good new jobs where they're most needed. And job seekers need access to well-funded training and employment support.

“Steady real pay growth after years of stagnation should support consumer confidence and spending, strengthening growth.”

On youth unemployment and inactivity due to long term sickness Paul added:

“It’s good to see ministers making plans to improve opportunities for young people and disabled people to move into decent work.

“We need an approach that improves access to health services, and that gives young people genuine opportunities to earn and learn. It’s a chance to transform the lives of people who want to work but who face barriers keeping them out of employment.”