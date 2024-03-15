Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Over a quarter of a million children still waiting for mental health support
Shocking new statistics show that more than a quarter of a million (270,300) children and young people are still waiting for mental health support after being referred to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) in 2022-23, the Children’s Commissioner for England has revealed today.
New figures sourced from NHS England using the Children’s Commissioner’s legislative powers reveal in 2022-23, nearly one million children and young people – 949,200 – were referred to CYPMHS, also known as Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) – equal to 8% of the 11.9 million children in England.
The annual report on children’s mental health found that almost 305,000 (32%) children and young people referred to mental health services received support. But 28% (270,300) were still waiting for support from mental health services, while 39% (372,800) had their referral closed before accessing support.
Today’s report, Children’s Mental Health Services 2022-23, revealed waiting times for mental health support continue to vary significantly. For the 305,000 children and young people who accessed support the average waiting time was 35 days. But children are still waiting far too long to access the help they need – in the last year nearly 40,000 children experienced a wait of over two years.
The analysis also uncovered geographical variations in waiting times across the country, from an average of 147 days in Sunderland to just four days in Southend.
Today’s report reveals that the most commonly known referral reasons for children and young people were anxiety, followed by reaching crisis – demonstrating the severity of need many children are presenting with.
Shortcomings in NHS England’s data means that the most common reason for a child or young person to be referred to CYPMHS was ‘unknown’, which accounted for a third of referrals.
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said:
“As Children’s Commissioner, I speak to thousands of children about their lives and their concerns – whilst most children are happy, too many are not. This generation of children have faced uncertain and challenging times like no other generation before them – they are bombarded with negative world news, and many are exposed to the harmful impact of the online world. Against this backdrop, it’s unsurprising that so many children and young people are continuing to experience issues with their mental health.
“For children and young people two years can be a significant portion of their young lives, so the long waiting times experienced by some children in this report can feel agonisingly long. Children are still waiting far too long to access the support they need, and for too many children the speed at which they can access support is still down to the luck of where they live. With the right early support, many children would not need access to mental health services.
“It is shocking to see so many children being referred to mental health services because they have reached crisis point. Many problems we see in children’s mental health services stem from local and national leaders failing to prioritise children’s mental health. We need fresh, long-term thinking when it comes to children’s mental and emotional health and wellbeing. Children need environments – both online and offline – where they grow up feeling happy, safe and supported, and aren’t left to feel like second class citizens when it comes to accessing mental health support.”
Today’s report found spending on children’s mental health services – excluding spending on mental health services for children with learning difficulties – increased in both real and cash terms since 2018-19.
Of the total NHS budget for England, Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) spent £997 million on CYPMHS in 2022-23 – equal to 1% of the total budget allocated to ICBs. This compares to £922 million in 2021-22 – an increase of 8% in cash terms. Adjusted for inflation, growth has slowed from 7% between 2020-21 and 2021-22 to just 1% between 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Today’s report underlines that demand for children’s mental health services continue to outstrip the availability of support. Despite welcome increases in investment in CYPMHS, growth has slowed.
The Children’s Commissioner is calling for:
- A bold, strategic 10-year plan for children and young people’s mental health, to ensure fewer children experience mental ill-health, and all who do receive excellent care;
- Reduced waiting times for mental health services, so no child is turned away from mental health support or waits more than four weeks for an initial assessment for their mental health needs, and no more than four weeks after that to receive support;
- Support for children who do not reach the threshold for CAMHS, including through Early Support Hubs, Mental Health Support Teams, from school counsellors; and
- Reforms to the Mental Health Act so that it is fit for the 21st century and accelerates the decrease in the number of children being inappropriately detained and restrained in mental health hospitals – with a view to supporting children at home or in the community.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/over-a-quarter-of-a-million-children-still-waiting-for-mental-health-support/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care, reflections from a care leaver12/03/2024 09:20:00
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care, reflections from a care leaver (11 March 2024).
Urgent change is needed in England’s young offenders institutions, says Children’s Commissioner08/03/2024 11:05:00
I am both shocked and appalled by the details in Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor’s report yesterday about a girl in a young offender institution (YOI) who had her clothes removed twice under restraint, by an all-male team of prison officers.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on strip searching of young offenders06/03/2024 13:20:00
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza responses to findings of intrusive and traumatic strip searching of girls living at Wetherby Young Offenders Institute by HMI Prisons
Children on Child in Need Plans: Huge regional variation uncovered for some of England’s most vulnerable children06/03/2024 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a statutory duty to promote and protect the rights of all children, but to have particular regard to children who are living away from home or receiving social care services.
New statistics show a huge increase in the number of children completely missing education01/03/2024 09:15:00
Almost 120,000 children of compulsory school age were recorded as missing education at some point in 2022/23 which is up by almost 25% from the year before, according to new statistics published yesterday.
Auditory Verbal therapy: supporting deaf children to thrive at school and beyond28/02/2024 10:15:00
Anita Grover, Chief Executive at Auditory Verbal UK
The Big Ambition for Online Roundtable, reflections from youth Ambassadors27/02/2024 16:10:00
As part of The Big Ambition, I co-hosted the latest roundtable with some of my recently appointed Ambassadors focusing on online safety.
Lost in Transition, too many children falling through the cracks after leaving state education23/02/2024 10:10:00
When I became Children’s Commissioner, one of the first things I did was to conduct a nationwide inquiry into the educational experiences of children leaving state education. These children had fallen off the radar during the pandemic. Local authorities confided that they did not know where they had gone or how to support them to reengage in education.