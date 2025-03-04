Over a quarter of pupils missing out on HPV vaccine

On HPV Awareness Day, parents are reminded HPV vaccine gives protection against cervical cancer and protects both girls and boys from several other types of cancer.

The NHS HPV vaccination programme in England, delivered in schools, has dramatically lowered HPV infections and rates of cervical cancer in vaccine-eligible women, with the strongest effects seen in those offered vaccination at younger ages.

However, with over a quarter of eligible pupils missing out on this vital life-saving protection each year, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is today reminding young people and parents that HPV vaccination is for both girls and boys – as it protects all young adults, men and women, against genital warts and some cancers of the genital areas and anus, as well as some mouth and throat (head and neck) cancers.

The HPV vaccine has been offered to all girls in school year 8 since September 2008. From September 2019, the vaccine has also been offered to year 8 boys. This is because the evidence is clear that the HPV vaccine helps protect both boys and girls from HPV-related cancers. This protection is now provided with just one dose of HPV vaccine.

The UKHSA is urging all young people to take up the HPV vaccine in schools when offered – with parents ensuring they sign the consent forms to enable their children to be vaccinated. Latest figures overall indicate that uptake is stabilising, with encouraging signs of increases when people are first offered the vaccine in year 8.

However, HPV vaccine uptake among school pupils is still well below pre-pandemic levels of around 90%, with over a quarter still not protected.

The most recent coverage data include HPV vaccine uptake rates for the 2023 to 2024 academic year, following the move from 2 doses to 1 dose through the routine adolescent HPV programme in September 2023.

They show that:

uptake among year 8 females was 72.9% (1.6% higher than the previous year) and 67.7% for year 8 males (2.5% higher than the previous year)

uptake among year 9 females was 74.1% (1.6% lower than the previous year) and 68.5% for year 9 males (1.2% lower than previous year)

uptake among year 10 females was 76.7% (6.5% lower than the previous year) and 71.2% for year 10 males (7.4% lower than the previous year)

Data also show the impact of catch-up efforts for HPV vaccination since the COVID-19 pandemic. HPV coverage for female year 9 pupils was 2.8% higher than the previous academic year when the same cohort was in year 8. Similarly for male year 9 pupils uptake was 3.3% higher than in 2022 to 2023.

Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

The HPV vaccine is one of the most successful in the world, now given as just a single dose helping to prevent HPV related cancers from developing in both boys and girls. Some parents may still think that HPV is just for girls to protect against cervical cancer, but since 2019 the vaccine is also offered to all boys in Year 8 – protecting both boys and girls from several cancers caused by the HPV virus. Although we have seen some increases in the number of young people being vaccinated, uptake is still well below pre-pandemic levels, with over a quarter missing out on this vital protection. We urge young people and their parents to ensure consent forms are returned so both boys and girls take up this potentially life-saving vaccine when offered. Look out for the invitation from your school and if you missed your HPV vaccine, you can contact your GP practice to arrange an appointment - you remain eligible to receive the vaccine until your 25th birthday.

Cancer Research UK’s Chief Executive, Michelle Mitchell, said:

Every year, around 3,300 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK. Thanks to the power of research and efforts of NHS staff, we can eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem in our lifetime - the HPV vaccine combined with cervical screening can help to bring about a future virtually free from the disease. The science is clear, HPV vaccination is safe and effective. It’s vital that access to HPV vaccination and cervical screening is improved to ensure more lives aren’t lost to cervical cancer. I encourage all eligible people to take up these life-saving offers.

Steve Russell, National Director for Vaccinations and Screening for NHS England, said: