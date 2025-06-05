Over a quarter of UK parents say kids ‘struggling’ with anxiety and panic attacks but nature could be an answer

Over a quarter of parents or guardians in the UK say their child has struggled with anxiety1 but one answer to benefit their mental health could lie in access to nature and green spaces, according to new research from The National Lottery Community Fund

In a survey of over 2,000 parents of children aged 4 – 17 conducted by Ipsos, over a quarter (30%) said their child struggled with anxiety or panic attacks in the past 12 months, just under a quarter (23%) said their child struggled with stress and just under 1 in 5 (18%) said their child dealt with low self-esteem.

Worryingly, 1 in 5 (22%) parents with a child as young as 7 say their child struggled with anxiety over the past 12 months.

And parents of girls aged 15 – 17 were twice more likely to say their child has poor mental health than parents of boys of the same age (15% vs 7%).

Unsurprisingly, parents selected reduced screen time as the top benefit to their child’s mental health; however, well over a third of parents (43%)2 said spending more time in nature would help their child’s mental health and over a quarter (28%) felt being able to access green spaces, such as parks, would also help.

This echoes research from The Lancet which reveals those who spend just two hours per week in nature report significantly higher levels of wellbeing compared to those who don’t.3 Individuals living within 1 kilometre of green space also had a significantly lower risk of experiencing anxiety and depression.4

In the Ipsos UK-wide survey, parents said their child seemed worried about a range of issues in the last year, the top 3 being judged by others (27%), body image (21%) and safety (18%). Just under 1 in 10 (9%) mentioned climate change.5

The findings are being released ahead of World Environment Day on Thursday [5 June] by The National Lottery Community Fund, who want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in projects linked to nature and green spaces to help the planet and provide mental health benefits.

In the last year, The National Lottery Community Fund has supported nearly 400 environmental projects across the UK to protect and restore nature, encourage recycling and save energy, thanks to almost £50 million of funding generated by National Lottery players.

The grant-maker says that a significant proportion of its funding already benefits the environment. A survey of 36 environmental projects from the National Lottery Community Fund’s flagship environmental programme, Climate Action Fund, revealed that in 2023 more than 7,500 volunteers took part in projects to improve the environment.

Projects focused on many different environmental activities, with almost 7,000 trees planted and saved over 3,000 tonnes of food waste - roughly the weight of 2,059 cars.6

Almost 62,000 items have been repaired, recycled or reused and almost 17,000 square metres of community gardens have been redeveloped - around the size of 65 tennis courts. 7

In a bid to inspire community-led environmental action, The National Lottery Community Fund is offering millions of pounds of funding over the next ten years to projects and charities across the UK specifically focused on restoring and regenerating nature.7

People across the UK can apply for National Lottery Awards for All grants of between £300 and £20,000 for environmental projects, through The National Lottery Community Fund’s website. There are also grants of varying amounts available for people that are specific to projects in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The projects could include creating community gardens for growing food or plants, running volunteer sessions to care for green spaces, improving parks or playgrounds to support nature and wildlife, or running outdoor activities for people who don’t usually access green spaces.

Abby-Leigh Doig

Abby-Leigh Doig, 24, who has autism and has had anxiety and depression knows first-hand how spending time in nature can help mental health. She says Lucky Ewe, a National Lottery Community Funded project in East Fife has turned her life around:

“Four years ago my anxiety and depression were really bad. I had no friends, spent most of the day in bed and wouldn’t even go in the garden. I dropped out of school and had hit rock bottom. My family and I had moved to the UK from overseas and I was really lonely.

“I found out about Lucky Ewe, a project where young people can spend time in nature at a sheep farm and learn farming skills and it has totally changed my life.

“Spending time with the sheep or planting trees was relaxing and took my mind off my worries. I felt needed and useful and focusing on the animals made it less intimidating to talk to people.

“I have made friends and realised being a farmer is my dream, a career not many young Muslim women pursue.

“I have spoken about my mental health at an event with more than 200 people, shared how the animals have helped me with my 50,000 TikTok followers and even set up my own dog walking and livestock care business.

“Nature and the amazing people in my community who set up Lucky Ewe have transformed my mental health and made life worth living again and I will always be grateful.”

John Rose, Environment Lead at The National Lottery Community Fund says: “It’s really worrying to hear parents reporting that children are struggling so much with their mental health. It’s a complex area and while there is no one single solution, parents are telling us that access to green spaces and nature could play a part in helping their child’s mental health and we know this is backed up by other research.

“At The National Lottery Community Fund, we know people are increasingly concerned about the environment but we can empower them to take action to improve it as we provide funding, from £300 for small grassroot organisations to hundreds of thousands of pounds for more established organisations.

“From Perth to Portsmouth and everywhere in between, we have already supported thousands of volunteers to share and reuse everything from toys to garden tools, save energy at their community buildings making them warmer, more welcoming and cheaper to run, and take walks in nature helping them feel happier and healthier.

“If you have an idea for a project that will restore or improve your local environment, whether that’s a tree-planting project, a community garden or a recycling scheme we’re urging you to get in touch and apply for a grant at https://bit.ly/Environmentfunding Together we can save the planet, encourage people to get out in nature to benefit their mental health and transform communities.”

