Over eight million households to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November

The £324 Cost of Living Payment, which follows on from a £326 payment made from July, is part of £1,200 support package for millions this year

The £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment was provided in September, with a £300 additional pensioner payment to come in the Winter

Millions of households across the UK will receive a £324 cost of living cash boost by the 23 of November.

The government yesterday announced that households receiving DWPbenefits will receive the second part of the £650 Cost of Living Payment from 8 November and continuing through to the 23 November.

Over 8 million families have already received the first Cost of Living Payment, worth £326, which was sent out from 14 July this year.

The second payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said:

Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living. We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households. That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng added:

We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year, and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable. Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen. Our Growth Plan will also leave more money in people’s pockets and, over the longer term, help drive economic growth – the only way to permanently boost everyone’s living standards.

The DWP will pay a small number of payments on the 8 November, with numbers increasing significantly from the 9 November. Even if you are not on a qualifying DWP benefit you may still be eligible for the £324 payment as HMRC are also making payments to those who receive tax credits and no other eligible benefits. These will be paid shortly after DWP payments and customers do not need to contact the government or apply for the payment at any stage.

This payment comes on top of extensive government support with the cost of living this winter, including around 6 million disabled people having been paid a separate £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment, whilst over 8 million pensioner households will receive an extra one-off £300 Winter Fuel Payment this year. This is in addition to an extension to the Household Support Fund, which is providing an extra £421 million for use between October and March to help vulnerable people with the essentials.

As well as this, a £150 Council Tax rebate was sent earlier this year to those in Council Tax bands A to D in England, creating a total of at least £1,200 in direct support for millions. A £400 reduction on energy bills is also being given to all domestic electricity customers over the coming months, and a new ‘Energy Price Guarantee’, which means from 1 October the average UK household will save at least £1,000 a year based on current energy prices.

In a small minority of complex circumstances, claimants may be paid automatically after 23 November 2022 – for example, if they were deemed unable to claim certain benefits, but won backdated entitlement on appeal, or where payments were rejected due to invalid account details. The DWP will seek to contact claimants directly in the very small minority of cases where there are issues or delays.

Low-income households are benefiting from government support in a variety of different ways. You can read more about the government’s cost of living support and what is available

More than 8 million families on means-tested benefits will receive up to £650 this year, made in 2 payments. This includes all families entitled to a payment of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

The DWP is making the payment in 2 payments – the first from 14 July, the second in November 2022. Payments from HMRC for those on tax credits only will follow shortly after each to avoid duplicate payments.

To be eligible for the second payment, families must have been entitled to a payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) of either: Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 August to 25 September income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the period 26 August 2022 to 25 September 2022.

Tax credit-only customers, who will receive the second payment shortly after DWP payments, must have received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26, of tax credits for any day in the period 26 August 2022 to 25 September 2022, or later found to be entitled to tax credits for this period.

This payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

These payments are being delivered in 2 slightly different amounts of £326 and £324. The distinct value relates to a specific qualifying period, so it is simpler to determine if a payee received the correct payments, reducing the fraud risk of people who claim not to have had one of the specific 2 payments, as DWP will be able to clearly track those who have.

We estimate that around one in 4 families in the UK will be eligible for the second payment of the means-tested benefit cost of living payment.

DWP management information is derived from actual volumes of automated payments made by the DWP Central Payment System rounded to the nearest hundred thousand. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Please note that the tables below measure slightly different groups – this is because entitlement to means-tested benefits is done by family, whereas disability entitlement is done for individuals (so one family could have multiple disability payments).

Table 1 – Estimated number of families eligible for the means-tested benefit cost of living payment by region [footnote 1]

Region Cases Proportion London 1,224,000 15% South West 580,000 7% South East 846,000 10% Eastern 627,000 8% West Midlands 792,000 10% East Midlands 551,000 7% North West 1,048,000 13% North East 397,000 5% Yorkshire and The Humber 722,000 9% Wales 426,000 5% Scotland 689,000 8% Northern Ireland 309,000 4% Total 8,213,000 100%

Table 2 – Estimated number of individuals eligible for the £150 disability cost of living payment by region [footnote 2]

Region Cases Proportion London 608,000 10% South West 491,000 8% South East 681,000 11% Eastern 498,000 8% West Midlands 566,000 9% East Midlands 451,000 7% North West 820,000 13% North East 325,000 5% Yorkshire and The Humber 535,000 8% Wales 407,000 6% Scotland 607,000 10% Northern Ireland 315,000 5% Total 6,303,000 100%

Table 3 – Estimated number of families eligible for the means-tested benefit cost of living payment and number of individuals eligible for the disability cost of living payment by Westminster parliamentary constituency [footnote 3]