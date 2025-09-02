Over half a million children to benefit from funded childcare

The government has delivered its pledge to fund childcare for 30 hours a week – saving parents £7,500 a year, per child, and putting more money in their pockets.

Take-up is expected to be over and above initial projections, with over half a million kids on track to be more school ready by age 5 as we give every child the best start in life.

This also delivers a boost to economic growth as exclusive new government polling finding nearly a third (29%) of parents say the support will enable them to up their work hours.

The economic benefits will be felt more widely, helping businesses keep skilled staff and widen the talent pool available to boost productivity and raise living standards - two critical parts of the government’s mission to grow the economy.

Welcomed by business leaders like the British Chambers of Commerce, this is an investment in the next generation, breaking down barriers to opportunity so that every child, regardless of where they are from, gets the best start in life so they can go on to succeed at school, enter high-quality jobs, and contribute to the country’s future prosperity.

For grandparents who provide childcare support during the working week, the expansion is making a difference - allowing them to step back from daily duties and enjoy quality time with their grandchildren, while parents return to work with confidence.

This comes as polling shows over 9 in 10 families have secured one of their top three preferred providers, backed by our support for the sector to ensure it can keep up with the increased uptake in places, with total funding rising to £9 billion next year.

As we unblock the barriers that have held children back, parents will be able to access an all-new Best Start in Life website to offer support beyond the nursery door, with everything they need to give their children the best start in their early years and beyond.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

Launching 30 hours of free childcare is a promise made and a promise delivered. It’s a landmark moment for working families across the country, and a clear sign that our Plan for Change is not just words - it’s action. We said we’d put money back in working parents’ pockets and give children the best start in life, and today we’re doing just that. And we’re not stopping here. With the launch of beststartinlife.gov.uk, we’re giving families the tools, advice and confidence they need to raise happy, healthy children - wherever they’re born and whatever their background.

The Best Start in Life website brings together trusted information, guidance, and support into one place where parents will be able to check what childcare help they’re eligible for, find their local family services, sign up for tailored weekly updates, and access advice from everything from pregnancy to preparing a child for school.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

Today shows what change looks like – mums, dads and carers with pounds back in their pockets, children getting the best start in life, and the British economy given a huge boost. It was never going to be easy, but against all odds we’ve delivered through our Plan for Change. And this is just the beginning. My vision for early years goes beyond this milestone. I want access to high-quality early years for every single family that needs it, without strings and without unfair charges. Over the next few years, that is my commitment to parents.

We know more hours spent in formal early years education means more children are ready to start school. This leads to better outcomes for children, more opportunities to lift their life chances and stronger social cohesion that binds us all together. It’s vital that we get this right, so the government is determined to go further and faster – making access to high-quality childcare a right, where previously it was either unaffordable or out of reach.

A recent Coram survey shows the real difference these reforms are already making – with costs for families accessing 15 hours more than halved.

And with government championing the High Court’s ruling that access to the 30 hours must be without mandatory additional unfair charges, experiences for parents are only set to keep improving.

Victoria, from Gloucester, credits the 30 hours for her ability to balance being a single mother, and full-time headteacher, yesterday said:

The impact of the government-funded hours on women is huge. I work five days a week without any family support. The government-funded hours are going to save me about £600 a month, but they also mean I can continue my career. Without them, I’d likely have to cut my working hours. This rollout is a significant step forward in women’s rights and workplace participation.

In the months ahead, the Best Start in Life website will expand with new guidance and content, becoming a go-to destination for families navigating the early years and beyond – so they can play their vital role in getting their children school-ready.

Helen Donohoe, Head of Coram PACEY yesterday commented:

We welcome the Government’s expansion of the funded early years offer, which from September will enable more working families to access high-quality early education and childcare for children from nine months right up until school. Childminders, in particular, are a fantastic choice for our youngest children and babies, providing a flexible and nurturing “home from home” environment that supports children’s early learning, wellbeing and development. That early support goes beyond education - childminders often become a lifeline offering care, advice and support to families when it’s needed most. This expansion is a positive step towards giving every child the best start in life and improving access and affordability for families, while creating opportunities for early years providers to grow and strengthen their role in the community.

Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce yesterday said:

The further rollout of free childcare in England is a welcome development for businesses, employees and the wider economy. Our research shows too many people feel they have missed out on career progression because of the difficulty in finding affordable quality childcare. Others have quit their jobs, because of the pressures of juggling family and work life. Removing barriers to employment is a crucial ingredient to help businesses drive forward economic growth. Ensuring parents can access childcare where and when they need it, will help firms recruit and retain skilled employees, who are at the heart of thriving businesses.

