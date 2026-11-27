Up to 250,000 more vulnerable households to be supported with £428 a year off their water bills

Over half a million vulnerable households could get breathing space with the cost of living with £428 a year off their water bills, as up to 250,000 more people are supported through the WaterSure scheme.

WaterSure caps bills for vulnerable people and already supports around 300,000 households. However, take-up is still poor. Fewer than half of eligible households are claiming it, because people may not be aware of the help they’re entitled to, and have to prove their eligibility themselves.

Now, water companies will use data from the Department for Work and Pensions to identify and contact the 250,000 additional households who are missing out on support. This includes families with 3 or more children under 19 or people with medical conditions who require more water usage – removing a major obstacle preventing them from accessing the support they need.

Today also marks the launch of a new Water Watchdog, giving customers a stronger voice and helping hold water companies to account. The Watchdog will have powers to investigate issues around poor customer service and work with the regulator and companies to fix them before more people are affected.

Environment Secretary, Dame Angela Eagle said:

Hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable people aren’t getting help with their water bills because they don’t know how to access it. That’s not right. By sharing data across government and water companies, we’re fixing that problem – meaning getting that help will be far easier for those who need it. It’s just common sense. The public’s needs should be at the forefront of how the water system works, and we’re creating a new Water Watchdog to make sure customers have a champion fighting their corner.

Minister for Innovation, Fraud and Data, Lilian Greenwood MP, said:

No one should miss out on support they’re entitled to. And at a time when household budgets remain under pressure, we want to make sure people are getting all the support they are entitled to and the breathing space they need. Our work with water companies identified thousands who were missing out on help with their water bills, and now 250,000 more families, pensioners and vulnerable customers will save hundreds of pounds a year, as we tackle the cost of living.

Martin Lewis, Founder of MoneySavingExpert said:

Too many people miss out on help they desperately need and are entitled to. Water companies shoulder some blame for confusing applications and underpublicising support. Yet it is important the Government joins the dots too. If one part of the state knows someone needs help, another shouldn’t leave them in the dark. Using Department for Work and Pensions data to tell people they’re entitled to WaterSure is a welcome initiative. Help is only effective if it actually reaches those who need it.

This builds on action already taken to support vulnerable customers with their water bills. Separate changes to eligibility will extend WaterSure to a further 53,000 low-income households, including more disabled customers.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) will become the stronger, independent Water Watchdog, standing up for customers and providing expert consumer support and advice. Instead of waiting for things to go wrong, it will challenge companies and the regulator to stop the same failures happening again.

The government will keep looking at ways to support people with their water bills. The Environment Secretary has taken the unprecedented step of setting clear expectations for the next Price Review, warning water companies they must provide better value for money for struggling households.

Customer rights will also be enshrined in a new sector-wide Water Charter which will give customers the knowledge to challenge water companies to ensure support. The Charter will be published on GOV.UK setting out in plain language what water companies are legally required to do for their customers and what help is available.

The Government is pushing ahead with reforms to overhaul a system in which, as the PM has made clear, “shareholders never lose and customers never win”. Water companies are being held to higher account with new powers for automatic fines, and the introduction of criminal liability for water bosses who cover up or hide sewage spills.

Further details on water industry reform will be set out in the 10-year plan for Britain, to be published later this year.

This comes alongside wider Government work to support people into good, secure employment and go for growth in every postcode.

Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:

Just one in four households are aware of the WaterSure scheme so we’re delighted the Government is taking action to make it easier for water companies to proactively identify many thousands more customers who could be missing out on significant bill reductions. WaterSure is just one of the ways some households can combat rising water bills and we’d urge anyone who is struggling to pay to visit the Help with Bills advice pages on CCW’s website.

Christians Against Poverty CEO, Stewart McCulloch, said:

We see everyday people in communities across the UK feeling overwhelmed by high water bills and a budget that does not balance. Around half of the clients CAP supports through FCA-regulated debt advice face water debts, so additional support to provide a much-needed breathing space in household budgets is welcome. Ensuring everyone receives all of the support they are entitled to is also key to providing relief and hope for those currently struggling with the high costs of essentials. So CAP is keen to see steps taken to use data to identify who is eligible and ensure they can access the support they are entitled to.

Helen Barnard, director of policy and research at anti-poverty charity Trussell, said: