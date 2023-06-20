Over six million disabled people start receiving £150 Cost of Living payment

More than six million disabled people across the UK are set to receive a £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment from today.

More than six million disabled people across the UK are set to receive a £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment from today.

The one-off payments, issued by the Department for Work and Pensions throughout a two-week window, will help disabled people with the extra costs they face.

It comes as part of a wider package of Cost of Living support worth up to £1,350 to the most vulnerable households, underlining the Government’s commitment to supporting these those most in need.

The Government is also working hard to ease cost of living pressures by working towards the goal of halving inflation, which will lay the foundation for the long-term growth needed to improve living standards for everyone.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said:

We recognise that some of the most vulnerable UK households continue to face cost of living pressures, in particular those who are disabled. Our commitment to halving inflation and ultimately getting it back to the 2% target will relieve a lot of financial pressure for us all, but this extra support will help over six million disabled people right now as we work towards that goal.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt MP, said:

The additional costs faced by disabled people mean inflation is particularly challenging, which is why halving it this year and getting back to the Bank of England’s 2% target is our priority. The £150 we’re sending disabled people over the next two weeks is part of a major cost-of-living support package worth just under £100 billion, providing some peace of mind to the most vulnerable in society.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, said:

We understand the additional financial pressures disabled people are facing, which is why we are putting another £150 in their pockets from today. This is on top of further cost of living payments for low-income benefit claimants, as we’re committed to providing support where it is needed most.

As the payment is made automatically, those eligible for the support do not need to take any action. The payment reference on bank statements will appear as the individual’s National Insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.

The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the Disability Cost of Living Payment between 20 June and 4 July are those who receive any of the following:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

A small number of payments will be made after 4 July, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to qualifying disability benefits on 1 April.

This new payment is in addition to the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment that was paid last September. Pensioners will also receive a further £300 payment later this year and people on eligible means-tested benefits will be paid up to two more Cost of Living payments through to next Spring totalling £900.

Further Information

Those who were paid the following disability benefits on 1 April 2023, or who are subsequently paid for that date, will be eligible for the one-off payment of £150: Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement.

They must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of these qualifying benefits for 1 April 2023 to get the payment. For those who were awaiting confirmation of their entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer, but payments will still be automatic.

Disabled people on low incomes in receipt of means-tested benefits may previously have been eligible for £301 this Spring, and stand to be eligible for a further £300 this autumn and £299 in spring 2024. The £150 payment will be made on top of these Cost of Living Payments, with disabled people who wouldn’t qualify for the means-tested support, but who are in receipt of disability support, also receiving the payment.

You can read more about the Government’s cost of living support on the Help with the cost of living page.

