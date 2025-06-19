Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Overcrowded jails fuel prisoner violence
Violence is rife in overcrowded, unsafe prisons, with offenders nearly twenty per cent more likely to be involved in assaults in too full jails, new research published today (19 June) reveals.
- Direct link drawn between overcrowded conditions and increased violence for first time
- Landmark sentencing reforms mean offenders who behave badly can be held in prison for longer, part of the Government’s Plan for Change
- New £40 million investment this year to tackle violence, contraband and drones
The rate of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in men’s prisons increased by 11 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year as they operated at over 99% capacity. The rate of assaults on hard-working prison staff rose by 13 per cent during the same period.
This is the first time a direct link has been drawn between increased violence behind bars and the capacity crisis inherited by the Government that put the public at risk.
It reinforces the need for the 14,000 more prison places and landmark sentencing reforms set out by Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood last month which will ensure prisons never run out of space again. The changes will help to cut reoffending and keep our streets safe, part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
Under these reforms, release from prison will be earned. Offenders who behave badly will be held in prison for longer – helping to reduce violence and drug use. It will mean staff can focus more time on rehabilitating prisoners to reduce the chance of them reoffending on release.
The Government has also announced today a £40 million investment in new security measures this year to clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence behind bars. This includes £10 million on anti-drone measures such as exterior netting and reinforced windows.
Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, James Timpson, said:
These stark findings confirm what we’ve already seen – dangerously full prisons lead to more crime and more violence. This not only risks the safety of our hardworking staff but means our prisons are failing one of their most important functions – cutting crime.
We must end this chaos. That is why as part of our Plan for Change we are reforming sentencing and building 14,000 extra prison places by 2031. Our £40 million new investment will also help combat the flow of contraband which creates unsafe environments in our jails.
The research found that over a one-year period, crowded environments increase the likelihood of an offender being involved in a violent incident by 19 per cent.
The £40 million will fund a range of security enhancements this financial year including window replacements, CCTV and control room upgrades, vehicle gates, biometrics and floodlighting. These improved measures will boost safety, combat the influx of drone activity and clamp down on suspected wrongdoing behind bars.
It comes as the National Crime Agency – in conjunction with HM Prisons and Probation Service, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Regional Organised Crime Units – has launched a new initiative stepping up efforts to thwart criminals attempting to smuggle contraband into jails via drones.
Two senior police leads will also be embedded into the Corruption and Crime Unit within the Prison and Probation Service to enhance cooperation in tackling key areas like corruption and organised crime in prisons.
The investment builds on action the Government has already taken to protect staff from violence, including the rollout of protective body armour for prison officers working within high-security settings and a trial of tasers beginning later this summer.
The Government has set aside £7 billion to fund 14,000 extra places by 2031 to deliver the prison capacity needed to keep the public safe.
Background information
- The research can be accessed here.
- The data on prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and staff assaults can be found here.
- Landmark sentencing reforms to ensure prisons never run out of space again - GOV.UK
- Protective body armour for prison officers in high-security settings - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/overcrowded-jails-fuel-prisoner-violence
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
New law to ensure fairness for all in court19/06/2025 16:25:00
Sentencing guidelines which risked differential treatment for different races and religions blocked as Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Act receives Royal Assent
Lord Chancellor speech at the Council of Europe19/06/2025 15:15:15
The Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP yesterday spoke about evolving the European Convention on Human Rights to restore public confidence in the rule of law.
Delivering Transformation at Scale: What we have learned from Evolve19/06/2025 12:15:00
Blog posted by: Emma Porter and Rob Ashworth, 18 June 2025 – Categories: Digital Transformation, Our services, Technology.
ECHR “must evolve” to restore public confidence in rule of law, says Lord Chancellor18/06/2025 16:10:00
The European Convention of Human Rights “must evolve” to restore public confidence in the rule of law, the Lord Chancellor told European ambassadors in a speech today (Wednesday 18 June).
Fairer system for debt collection to boost protections for financially vulnerable11/06/2025 10:15:00
Government to consult on regulation of enforcement sector as well as increase protections for those facing debt enforcement action and raise fees recoverable by bailiff firms.
Legal Aid Agency data breach05/06/2025 09:10:00
An update following a cyber-attack on the Legal Aid Agency’s online digital services.
Interest rate reductions on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts: 30 May 202530/05/2025 13:15:00
Reduction of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from today (30 May 2025).
Full scope of public inquiry into Nottingham attacks set out22/05/2025 17:10:00
The Lord Chancellor has today published the full Terms of Reference for the public inquiry into the devastating Nottingham attacks in June 2023.