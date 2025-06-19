Overcrowded jails fuel prisoner violence

Violence is rife in overcrowded, unsafe prisons, with offenders nearly twenty per cent more likely to be involved in assaults in too full jails, new research published today (19 June) reveals.

Direct link drawn between overcrowded conditions and increased violence for first time

Landmark sentencing reforms mean offenders who behave badly can be held in prison for longer, part of the Government’s Plan for Change

New £40 million investment this year to tackle violence, contraband and drones

The rate of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in men’s prisons increased by 11 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year as they operated at over 99% capacity. The rate of assaults on hard-working prison staff rose by 13 per cent during the same period.

This is the first time a direct link has been drawn between increased violence behind bars and the capacity crisis inherited by the Government that put the public at risk.

It reinforces the need for the 14,000 more prison places and landmark sentencing reforms set out by Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood last month which will ensure prisons never run out of space again. The changes will help to cut reoffending and keep our streets safe, part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Under these reforms, release from prison will be earned. Offenders who behave badly will be held in prison for longer – helping to reduce violence and drug use. It will mean staff can focus more time on rehabilitating prisoners to reduce the chance of them reoffending on release.

The Government has also announced today a £40 million investment in new security measures this year to clamp down on the contraband that fuels violence behind bars. This includes £10 million on anti-drone measures such as exterior netting and reinforced windows.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, James Timpson, said:

These stark findings confirm what we’ve already seen – dangerously full prisons lead to more crime and more violence. This not only risks the safety of our hardworking staff but means our prisons are failing one of their most important functions – cutting crime. We must end this chaos. That is why as part of our Plan for Change we are reforming sentencing and building 14,000 extra prison places by 2031. Our £40 million new investment will also help combat the flow of contraband which creates unsafe environments in our jails.

The research found that over a one-year period, crowded environments increase the likelihood of an offender being involved in a violent incident by 19 per cent.

The £40 million will fund a range of security enhancements this financial year including window replacements, CCTV and control room upgrades, vehicle gates, biometrics and floodlighting. These improved measures will boost safety, combat the influx of drone activity and clamp down on suspected wrongdoing behind bars.

It comes as the National Crime Agency – in conjunction with HM Prisons and Probation Service, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Regional Organised Crime Units – has launched a new initiative stepping up efforts to thwart criminals attempting to smuggle contraband into jails via drones.

Two senior police leads will also be embedded into the Corruption and Crime Unit within the Prison and Probation Service to enhance cooperation in tackling key areas like corruption and organised crime in prisons.

The investment builds on action the Government has already taken to protect staff from violence, including the rollout of protective body armour for prison officers working within high-security settings and a trial of tasers beginning later this summer.

The Government has set aside £7 billion to fund 14,000 extra places by 2031 to deliver the prison capacity needed to keep the public safe.

